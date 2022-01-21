It’s fitting that the featured races at Gulfstream Saturday afternoon include the words sunshine and turf.

The Florida track’s ungraded stakes will highlight the 11-race card.

In race 4, the Sunshine Turf, over 1 1/8ths miles, is for 4 years old and older. The purse is $75,000. Top entrants include Max K.O. and Shamrocket. Seven are entered.

In race 10, the Sunshine Filly and Mare Turf is a 1-mile race. Its entrants are 4 years old and older. The purse is $75,000. Sugar Fix and Sister Otoole are among the seven entrants.

Post time is 11 a.m.

Big card at Fair Grounds

The Louisiana track has a 14-race card Saturday.

The Leconte ends the day. It features Pappacap, the points leader in the Road to the Derby.

Other stakes are Duncan Kenner, Marie Krantz, Silverbulletday, Col. Bradley and Louisiana.

Post time is noon.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Jazil. Sunday: Busanda.

Oaklawn: Saturday: American Beauty.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Clockers’ Corner.

Turfway Park: Saturday: Leonatus.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,468.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,598.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $180,936.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $39,680.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $109,510.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $29,170.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $96,800.

Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $32,861.

