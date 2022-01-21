Sunshine Saturday BY GARY DURA Jan 21, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! It’s fitting that the featured races at Gulfstream Saturday afternoon include the words sunshine and turf.The Florida track’s ungraded stakes will highlight the 11-race card.In race 4, the Sunshine Turf, over 1 1/8ths miles, is for 4 years old and older. The purse is $75,000. Top entrants include Max K.O. and Shamrocket. Seven are entered.In race 10, the Sunshine Filly and Mare Turf is a 1-mile race. Its entrants are 4 years old and older. The purse is $75,000. Sugar Fix and Sister Otoole are among the seven entrants.Post time is 11 a.m.Big card at Fair GroundsThe Louisiana track has a 14-race card Saturday.The Leconte ends the day. It features Pappacap, the points leader in the Road to the Derby.Other stakes are Duncan Kenner, Marie Krantz, Silverbulletday, Col. Bradley and Louisiana.Post time is noon.STAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Jazil. Sunday: Busanda.Oaklawn: Saturday: American Beauty.Santa Anita: Saturday: Clockers’ Corner.Turfway Park: Saturday: Leonatus.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsCharles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,468.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,598.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $180,936.Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $39,680.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $109,510.Sam Houston: Super high 5, $29,170.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $96,800.Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $32,861. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Gary A. Kaiser Dubuque residential fire displaces 3; no injuries reported Shirley A. Rettenmeier Dubuque resident running for City Council advocates for sustainability, social justice City officials, stakeholders look to continue Millwork District momentum with updated master plan