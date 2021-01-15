It’s fitting that the Sunshine State will host an event with sunshine in its name.
The Sunshine Millions day is Saturday at Gulfstream. Four stakes featuring horses 4 years old and older will take to the track during the Championship meet. All have a $100,000 purse.
The lineup:
- Classic: 11/8th miles on dirt.
- Sprint: 6 furlongs on dirt.
- Turf: 11/16th miles on turf.
- F&M turf: 11/16th miles on turf.
Post time is 11 a.m.
Sunny California, too
After more than a month on hiatus, Golden Gate reopens today.
A COVID-19 outbreak forced the shutdown.
Post time is 2:45 p.m.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Franklin Square. Sunday: Ladies Handicap. Monday: Interborough.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Col. Bradley, Duncan Kenner, Lecomte, Louisiana, Mark Krantz, Silverbulletday.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Geisha, Fire Plug, Jennings, What A Summer, Xtra Heat, Spectacular Bid.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Unusual Heat, Sunshine Millions F&M Turf Sprint, California Cup Derby, California Cup Sprint, California Cup Oaks. Sunday: Astra. Monday: Megahertz.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Wayward Lass, Pasco, Gasparilla.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,957.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $158,705.
Sam Houston: Super high 5 jackpot, $16,149; pick 6, $12,721.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $309,483; super high 5, $57,690.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $24,847.