It’s fitting that the Sunshine State will host an event with sunshine in its name.

The Sunshine Millions day is Saturday at Gulfstream. Four stakes featuring horses 4 years old and older will take to the track during the Championship meet. All have a $100,000 purse.

The lineup:

  1. Classic: 11/8th miles on dirt.
  2. Sprint: 6 furlongs on dirt.
  3. Turf: 11/16th miles on turf.
  4. F&M turf: 11/16th miles on turf.

Post time is 11 a.m.

Sunny California, too

After more than a month on hiatus, Golden Gate reopens today.

A COVID-19 outbreak forced the shutdown.

Post time is 2:45 p.m.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Franklin Square. Sunday: Ladies Handicap. Monday: Interborough.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Col. Bradley, Duncan Kenner, Lecomte, Louisiana, Mark Krantz, Silverbulletday.

Laurel Park: Saturday: Geisha, Fire Plug, Jennings, What A Summer, Xtra Heat, Spectacular Bid.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Unusual Heat, Sunshine Millions F&M Turf Sprint, California Cup Derby, California Cup Sprint, California Cup Oaks. Sunday: Astra. Monday: Megahertz.

Tampa Bay: Saturday: Wayward Lass, Pasco, Gasparilla.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,957.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $158,705.

Sam Houston: Super high 5 jackpot, $16,149; pick 6, $12,721.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $309,483; super high 5, $57,690.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $24,847.