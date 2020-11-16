Although the 2020 live racing season has ended at Iowa Greyhound Park, simulcast action continues.
Through the winter, I’ll update the carryovers and upcoming stakes on Mondays.
On Fridays, I’ll highlight some weekend action.
NOTES
Orange Park stakes winners: Winkin Wagnor and Super C Bellaire (James J. Patton Silver Cup and consolation), Frappe (Future Star Sprint Challenge), Lee Danger (senior sprint challenge), Jay’s Abu (super sprint), WW Frankie D (super marathon), Easi Victor (mid-distance) and BGR Love My Job (marathon).
Indiana Grand ends its meet Wednesday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Palm Beach: Legacy Grand Championship first round. Saturday: Second round.
Wheeling Island: Wednesday: Panhandle second round. Sunday: Third round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Red Smith. Sunday: NYSSS Staten Island and Thunder Rumble divisions.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Chilukki.
Del Mar: Saturday: Native Diver. Sunday: Cary Grant.
Golden Gate: Saturday: Oakland.
Indiana Grand: Wednesday: To Much Coffee, Frances Slocum.
Woodbine: Saturday: Ontario Derby, Ontario Damsel, Kennedy Road, Bessarabian. Sunday: Mazarine, Grey.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Goldsmith Maid, Three Diamonds, Valley Victory, Governor’s Cup, Mare Trot, Mare Pace, Open Trot, Open Pace.
Woodbine: Thursday: Harvest finals. Saturday; Harvest finals.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $11,403.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $142,138.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $136,661.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $49,771.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $26,201.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $137,552.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $76,913.
Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $39,023; super high 5 jackpot, $52,973.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $70,083.