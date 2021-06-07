It was a difficult weekend, as we held services for my father-in-law, Ray Kleinow.
So, let’s keep it simple – check out the carryovers and upcoming stakes races.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $3,675.
Twin super: $5,280.
IGP Sunday schoolers
BGR Trail Boss, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 31.78.
NOTE
Sam Houston ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Razorback Classic first round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Dancin Renee.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Mint Julep.
Delaware Park: Wednesday: Obeah.
Golden Gate: Saturday: Albany.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Ginger Punch.
Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Shelby County, William Henry Harrison.
Lone Star: Sunday: Wayne Hanks, Texas Stallion Pan Zareta and Staunch Avenger divisions, Hall of Fame.
Monmouth: Saturday: Salvator. Sunday: Pegasus.
Sam Houston: Saturday: Starter, Miss Sam Houston, Jess Yoakum, 550, 220, Texas Bred.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Thor’s Echo. Sunday: Affirmed, Possibly Perfect.
Standardbreds
Pocono: Sunday: PA All-Stars.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Tri State, $10,092.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $32,772.
Belmont: Pick 6, $69,661.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,344.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $54,180.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $33,975.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $195,076.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $57,621.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,344.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $195,595.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $974,564.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5, $91,890; super high 5, $28,636.
Sam Houston: Super high 5 jackpot, $11,568.
Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot $15,763.
Standardbreds
Hoosier: Pick 5, $14,373.
Running Aces: Jackpot pick 5, $11,309.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300 (COVID-19 hiatus).