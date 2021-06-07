It was a difficult weekend, as we held services for my father-in-law, Ray Kleinow.

So, let’s keep it simple – check out the carryovers and upcoming stakes races.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $3,675.

Twin super: $5,280.

IGP Sunday schoolers

BGR Trail Boss, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 31.78.

NOTE

Sam Houston ends its meet Saturday.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Saturday: Razorback Classic first round.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Saturday: Dancin Renee.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Mint Julep.

Delaware Park: Wednesday: Obeah.

Golden Gate: Saturday: Albany.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Ginger Punch.

Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Shelby County, William Henry Harrison.

Lone Star: Sunday: Wayne Hanks, Texas Stallion Pan Zareta and Staunch Avenger divisions, Hall of Fame.

Monmouth: Saturday: Salvator. Sunday: Pegasus.

Sam Houston: Saturday: Starter, Miss Sam Houston, Jess Yoakum, 550, 220, Texas Bred.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Thor’s Echo. Sunday: Affirmed, Possibly Perfect.

Standardbreds

Pocono: Sunday: PA All-Stars.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Tri State, $10,092.

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $32,772.

Belmont: Pick 6, $69,661.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,344.

Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $54,180.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $33,975.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $195,076.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $57,621.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,344.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $195,595.

Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $974,564.

Prairie Meadows: Pick 5, $91,890; super high 5, $28,636.

Sam Houston: Super high 5 jackpot, $11,568.

Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot $15,763.

Standardbreds

Hoosier: Pick 5, $14,373. 

Running Aces: Jackpot pick 5, $11,309.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,300 (COVID-19 hiatus).

