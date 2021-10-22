BGR Bottoms Up is the only undefeated entrant after four rounds of Iowa Breeders’ Cup qualifying.
He is among five finalists from Boeckenstedt Kennel. They will vie for the crown Sunday afternoon at Iowa Greyhound Park.
Kennel-mates BGR Goodfella, BGR Crown Royal, BGR Tailgater and BGR Jaded will be in the field.
Defending champion JD Elegant, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, and RF Juanita and Killer Tolstoy, both of Superior Kennel, complete the field.
Boeckenstedt Kennel has never won the Breeders’ Cup. Elegant could join Noble Bahama (1991-92) and Lucky Loretta (1996, 1998) as two-time champion. A win by RF Juanita would put her in company with Noble Bahama (1991) and Revin Devon (2019) as winners of the Future Star and Breeders’ Cup in the same year.
Revin Devon, of Copper Kettle Kennel, is in the consolation race.
Finalists by box
1. RF Juanita, Superior Kennel.
2. BGR Crown Royal, Boeckenstedt Kennel.
3. JD Elegant, Stidham & Brindle Kennel.
4. BGR Bottoms Up, Boeckenstedt Kennel.
5. BGR Goodfella, Boeckenstedt Kennel.
6. BGR Tailgater, Boeckenstedt Kennel.
7. Killer Tolstoy, Superior Kennel.
8. BGR Jaded, Boeckenstedt Kennel.
Consolation by box
1. Owen Z B Goin, Copper Kettle Kennel.
2. MJ Kraken, T&T Kennel.
3. Killer Lego, Superior Kennel.
4. Young Gun, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow.
5. KW Bugatti, Jackson Greyhounds.
6. KW Carlo Gambino, Jackson Greyhounds.
7. Revin Devon, Copper Kettle Kennel.
8. BGR Wide Open, Boeckenstedt Kennel.
The purse is estimated at $410,000. The breakdown from winner to eighth is: 40%, 20%, 10%, 8%, 7%, 6%, 5% and 4%. The consolation purse is $25,000. The breakdown is: $10,000, $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,750, $1,500, $1,250 and $1,000.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $1,656.
Twin super: $11,866.
IGP schoolers best time
Superior Tiara, Superior Kennel, 31.40.
NOTES
Golden Gate opens its meet today.
Mahoning Valley opens its meet today.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Wheeling Island: Saturday: Mountaineer Classic final.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Today: Carle Place. Saturday: Hill Prince, Noble Damsel. Sunday: Point of Entry.
Delta Downs: Tonight: Louisiana Jewel. Saturday: Louisiana Legacy.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Journeyman Juvenile, Juvenile Fillies Sprint.
Keeneland: Today: Sycamore. Saturday: Raven Run, Perryville. Sunday: Dowager.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Classic, Distaff, Distaff Starter, Ladies, Lassie Nursery, Sprint, Starter, Turf, Turf Distaff, Turf Sprint, Turf Starter.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Lure. Sunday: Anoakia.
Woodbine: Today: Lake Superior, Thunder Bay. Saturday: Hendrie, Princess Elizabeth.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Tri State: Tri super, $10,290.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,327.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $66,921.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6, $14,478.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,001.
Meadowlands: Pick 6, $17,046.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $135,188.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $533,910; super high 5, $11,590.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $44,888.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $38,542.