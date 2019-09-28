Revin Devon overcame Super C Jazzy and a fast track Saturday night to claim the Future Star stakes at Iowa Greyhound Park.
Super C Jazzy broke on top and took a several length lead into the back stretch. However, Devon turned on the jets to pull out the victory.
“I thought that’s how the race would go, it’s what I expected,” said owner Dave Ungs. “I figured the 2 dog would outbreak him.”
Devon, of Copper Kettle Kennel, kept pressing.
“In the home stretch I could see he would get it,” Ungs said. “Until then….”
Devon rolled through the course in 30.75.
Next up for Revin Devon will be the Iowa Breeders’ Cup, according to Ungs.
Devin has five wins in a row, and six of seven, with 12 for the season.
Devin and BGR J Capt Quick completed qualifying undefeated. Quick finished third.
Devin paid $4.80, $2.60 and $2.20
The purse is $30,000, with $12,000 to the winner.The remaining isbroken down as follows: $6,000, $3,000,$2,400, $2,100, $1,800, $1,500 and $1,200.SuperiorKennel has won four the past six. That list includes Superior Marine (2013), Hilco Kelsoleer (2014), OYa Katt Daddy (2015) and Superior Watson (2018). Monkey Way, of Clayton Black Kennel, won in 2016 and JD Implosion from Stidham Racing, won in 2017.