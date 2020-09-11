It is that time at Iowa Greyhound Park when the stake races get on a roll.
The Future Stars is right on the heels of the recently completed Dubuque Course Classic.
The first round will be Thursday evening. The field features dogs whelped March 2018 or later and have won an official race at the track this season.
The second round will be Wednesday, Sept. 23. The top 24 advance to the Sunday, Sept. 27, third round.
The championship is Saturday, Oct. 3.
The purse is $30,000, with $12,000 to the winner.
Revin Devon won last year.
The official entrants will be completed this weekend.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $1,425.
Twin super: $6,958.
IGP schoolers
I’m Off, of Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.20.
NOTE
Yonkers ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Tonight: Group B first round. Saturday: Group A second round. Sunday: Group C third round.
Thoroughbreds
Monmouth: Saturday: Mr. Prospector. Sunday: Regret.
Woodbine: Saturday: King Corie, Bison City, Canadian, Queen’s Plate, Ruling Angel.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Tonight: Tompkins-Geers, Miss Versatility.
Woodbine: Saturday: Canadian Pacing, Maple Leaf, Goodtimes.
Yonkers: Saturday: NYSS Night of Champions.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $22,433.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $30,097.
Canterbury: Pick 5, $41,427.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,216.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $206,605.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,946.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $211,780; pick 6 jackpot, $29,736.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $29,159.