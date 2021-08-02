The start of August harkens the Dubuque Course Classic.
The 32 entrants are long-course specialists at Iowa Greyhound Park. Yesterday was the entry deadline.
The field won’t be set until nearer to the Aug. 21 first round. By rule, a greyhound could gain entry as long as it has a race on the course by the draw of the first round. That will be completed by Thursday, Aug. 19.
Rasta is the defending champion. The Copper Kettle Kennel runner had some time off, but is back.
Another top long-course racer is Superior Tuvia, of Superior Kennel. She won the Au Revoir last year.
Other top distance racers are: Eager Erlene, Copper Kettle, Dawn Lyn, Stidham & Brindle Kennel, Superior Tiara, Superior Kennel, JW Aries, Jackson Greyhounds, and Oakland Tackle, Stidham & Brindle.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $719.
Twin super: $3,125.
IGP Sunday schoolers best time
U Better Believe, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, 31.73.
NOTES
Sam Houston ends its meet Saturday.
Meadowlands ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Derby third round.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Saturday: Hazelton, Kirby
Del Mar: Thursday: CTBA. Friday: Sorrento. Saturday: Yellow Ribbon, Best Pal. Sunday: La Jolla, Graduation.
Ellis: Saturday: Kentucky Downs preview: Derby, Oaks, Turf Sprint. Sunday: Kentucky Downs preview: Ladies Mile, Ladies Sprint, Mint Million, Turf Cup.
Evangeline: Saturday: Mile.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Azalea.
Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Governor, Indiana First Lady.
Monmouth: Saturday: Tyro. Sunday: Oceanport Centennial.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Cyclones, Hawkeyes.
Saratoga: Wednesday: NYSSS, Shine Again. Thursday: Birdstone. Friday: Alydar, Racing Hall of Fame, Troy. Saturday: Fasig Tipton, Glens Falls, Longines, Whitney, Derby. Sunday: Adirondack, Oaks.
Woodbine: Saturday: Georgian Bay, Lake Huron.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Friday: Muscle Hill, Continental Victory. Saturday: Hambletonian Trot, Hambletonian Filly Trot, Cane Pace, Shady Daisy, Sam McKee, Lady Liberty, John Cashman, John Steele, Peter Haughton, Jim Doherty.
Yonkers: Tuesday: NYSS.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $187,170.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $686,925.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,797.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $11,535.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $267,959.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,891; early pick 5, $201,241.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $213,748.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,216.
Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $137,405; pick 5 jackpot, $167,193.
Standardbreds
Plainridge: Super high 5, $21,074.
Running Aces: Jackpot pick 5, $12,257.