Fair Grounds fun BY GARY DURA Dec 10, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! A Louisiana track knows how to make a day of racing.Fair Grounds will host its Louisiana Champions Day Saturday. There are 10 stakes on the 13-race card, including three quarter horse events to start the day. Post time is noon.The Ladies Distaff starts the thoroughbred stakes in race 5. Then, races 7 through 12 are stakes. The lineup is Ladies Sprint, Classic, Juvenile, Sprint, Turf and Lassie.There is only one turf stakes race. The distances range from 6 furlongs to 1 1/8ths mile.The quarter horse races are Grade 2, and races 4, 6 and 13 allowance optional claimers and a maiden special weight.The track hosts the Magic City Classic and Kudzu today.NOTEGolden Gate ends its meet Sunday.STAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Garland of Roses.Golden Gate: Saturday: Bear Fan. Sunday: Miss America.Gulfstream: Saturday: Mr. Prospector.Laurel Park: Saturday: Maryland Juvenile Fillies, Maryland Juvenile.Oaklawn: Saturday: Poinsettia.Tampa Bay: Saturday: City of Ocala, Marion County.Turf Paradise: Saturday: My Charmer.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsCharles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $119,764.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $31,522.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $173,322.Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $49,069.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $203,423.Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $24,481.Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,986.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $333,494. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Lives remembered: Dubuque couple of 66 years die days apart Dog breeder threatens to sue Platteville over permit issue Police: Woman arrested for Dubuque fire that sent 1 to hospital, displaced 37 Police: Man arrested for Halloween shooting in Dubuque Authorities: Man stole $22,500 in truck tires from Dubuque business