A Louisiana track knows how to make a day of racing.

Fair Grounds will host its Louisiana Champions Day Saturday. There are 10 stakes on the 13-race card, including three quarter horse events to start the day. Post time is noon.

The Ladies Distaff starts the thoroughbred stakes in race 5. Then, races 7 through 12 are stakes. The lineup is Ladies Sprint, Classic, Juvenile, Sprint, Turf and Lassie.

There is only one turf stakes race. The distances range from 6 furlongs to 1 1/8ths mile.

The quarter horse races are Grade 2, and races 4, 6 and 13 allowance optional claimers and a maiden special weight.

The track hosts the Magic City Classic and Kudzu today.

NOTE

Golden Gate ends its meet Sunday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Garland of Roses.

Golden Gate: Saturday: Bear Fan. Sunday: Miss America.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Mr. Prospector.

Laurel Park: Saturday: Maryland Juvenile Fillies, Maryland Juvenile.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Poinsettia.

Tampa Bay: Saturday: City of Ocala, Marion County.

Turf Paradise: Saturday: My Charmer.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $119,764.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $31,522.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $173,322.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $49,069.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $203,423.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $24,481.

Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,986.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $333,494.

Tags

Recommended for you