I wonder if I should start another countdown?

The Iowa governor announced that more businesses can open. Included in the list are race tracks. That means spectators can finally watch and wager on races at Iowa Greyhound Park.

The start date is Wednesday, June 3. Post time is 5:30 p.m.

The handle has been solid since the May 16 opening. All of it is from online and non-Iowa residents. This should provide another boost.

3 stakes in the book

The lack of spectators didn’t stop stakes races at IGP.

Superior Kennel has won two with Killer Tolstoy and Super C Jazzy.

Lucille Beale, from Clayton Black Kennel, has the other title.

Check out the photos HERE

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $413.

Twin super: $213.

IGP schooler watch

Team Captain, of Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow posted the fastest time Thursday, a 30.57.

NOTE

Laurel Park resumes Saturday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Old Forester, Winning Colors.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Honeymoon. Sunday: Santa Maria.

CARRYOVERS

Greyhounds

Derby Lane: Tri super, $25,738. Will be forced out today.

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,921.

Churchill Downs: Super high 5, $44,804.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $973,038.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $362,967.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $11,132.

Standardbreds

Northfield: Single 6: $20,204.