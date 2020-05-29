I wonder if I should start another countdown?
The Iowa governor announced that more businesses can open. Included in the list are race tracks. That means spectators can finally watch and wager on races at Iowa Greyhound Park.
The start date is Wednesday, June 3. Post time is 5:30 p.m.
The handle has been solid since the May 16 opening. All of it is from online and non-Iowa residents. This should provide another boost.
3 stakes in the book
The lack of spectators didn’t stop stakes races at IGP.
Superior Kennel has won two with Killer Tolstoy and Super C Jazzy.
Lucille Beale, from Clayton Black Kennel, has the other title.
Check out the photos HERE.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $413.
Twin super: $213.
IGP schooler watch
Team Captain, of Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow posted the fastest time Thursday, a 30.57.
NOTE
Laurel Park resumes Saturday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Old Forester, Winning Colors.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Honeymoon. Sunday: Santa Maria.
CARRYOVERS
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $25,738. Will be forced out today.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,921.
Churchill Downs: Super high 5, $44,804.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $973,038.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $362,967.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $11,132.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Single 6: $20,204.