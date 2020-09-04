It will be a route racing fan’s dream Sunday afternoon at Iowa Greyhound Park.
Eight greyhounds survived three tough qualifying rounds and will face off in the Dubuque Course Classic championship.
Rasta was undefeated in qualifying and has won five in a row. His last loss was to fellow finalist It’s My Life.
Copper Kettle Kennel has three in the field. That kennel has had three of the past six champions.
Superior Tora, of Superior Kennel, won a close one last year.
The finalists, by box draw with kennel and qualifying points:
1. Rasta, Copper Kettle Kennel, 60.
2. XK Want It, Xtrem Hess Racing, 42.
3. Big Joe Stoefen, Copper Kettle Kennel, 28.
4. Oakland Taunton, Stidham & Brindle, 40.
5. It’s My Life, T and T Kennel, 34.
6. Superior Tuvia, Superior Kennel, 23.
7. FF Lurch, Copper Kettle Kennel, 31.
8. William Demarest, Stidham & Brindle, 33.
Post time is 1 p.m.
My pick
All bets go through Rasta. He’s running well out of any box. Of course, It’s My Life will close strongly to hit the board.
Oakland Taunton, FF Lurch and XK Want It will vie for spots on the board. Long shot: Watch out for Lurch from the 7 box.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $0.
Twin super: $6,539.
IGP schoolers
Don’t Go There, of Superior Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 30.74.
NOTES
Del Mar ends its meet Labor Day.
Saratoga ends its thoroughbred meet Labor Day.
Meadowlands resumes its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Festival of Stakes Group A first round.
Thoroughbreds
Canterbury: Labor Day: Northern Lights Debutante, Minnesota Sprint, Minnesota Distaff Sprint, Minnesota Turf, Minnesota Turf Distaff.
Churchill Downs: Today: Kentucky Oaks, Edgewood, Eight Belles, Alysheba, La Troienne, Turf Sprint. Saturday: Iroquois, Pat Day Mile, American Turf, Distaff Turf Mile, Distaff, Turf Classic, Kentucky Derby.
Del Mar: Today: I’m Smokin’. Saturday: John C. Mabee. Sunday: Debutante, Derby. Labor Day: Futurity, Juvenile Turf.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Princess Rooney, Smile Sprint, Miss Gracie, Bear’s Den. Sunday: Sheer Drama. Labor Day: Benny The Bull, Mr. Steel, Monroe.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Alma North, Deputed Testimony, Twixt. Labor Day: Federico Tesio, Weber City, Laurel Dash, Henry Clark, All Along.
Monmouth: Saturday: Red Bank. Sunday: Sapling. Labor Day: Sorority.
Saratoga: Today: Albany, Fleet Indian, Funny Cide, Seeking The Ante, West Point, Yaddo. Saturday: Glens Falls, Jim Dandy, Prioress, Woodward. Sunday: Honorable Miss, Lucky Coin, Spinaway. Labor Day: Lure, Hopeful.
Woodbine: Saturday: Vigil.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Saturday: Pacing Derby, Maple Leaf Trot, Goodtimes.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $15,357.
Orange Park: Tri super, $24,486.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $13,216.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $105,038.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $51,302.
Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $344,045.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $144,643.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $26,227.