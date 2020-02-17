We’re at another time when some people enjoy as time off work.
That’s not the case for me (and many others) today. And, some of those working will be at racetracks across the country.
A few tracks will host special races, such as at Gulfstream. There are 11 stakes on the card, all with a name that connects with Presidents Day.
The lineup:
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Sprint Classic first round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Hollie Hughes.
Gulfstream: Old Hickory, Rail Splitter, Old Man Eloquent, Mary Todd, Queen Mother, Sage of Monticello, Mrs. Presidentress, Lady Bird, Rough and Ready, Trust Buster, Little Magician.
Oaklawn: Bayakoa, Razorback Handicap, Southwest.
Santa Anita: Wishing Well.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Pepsi.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Wednesday: Sprint Classic second round.
Orange Park: Friday: Sprint Classic second round.
Palm Beach: Wednesday: James Paul Derby third round. Sunday: semifinals.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Haynesfield. Sunday: Maddie May.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Sprint, Hutchenson, Any Limit.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Downthedustyroad.
Sam Houston: Saturday: Jim’s Orbit, Two Altazano, Houston Turf, Miss Houston Turf.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Buena Vista. Sunday: Spring Fever.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Turf Dash, Lightning City.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri supers, $11,218.
Naples: Tri super, $12,435.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $41,393.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $23,720.
Fair Grounds: Jackpot pick 5, $121,263.
Gulfstream: Jackpot pick 6, $866,689.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $25,998.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $54,817.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $344,475.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $35,910.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $31,773; pick 6, $14,376; late super high 5, $25,021.
Yonkers: Pick 5, $16,144.