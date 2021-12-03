Prepping at Aqueduct BY GARY DURA Dec 3, 2021 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! It’s enjoyable to think about May in early December.Aqueduct will make that easier Saturday.The New York track will host a pair of stakes for 2-year-olds that are prep races for the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks, which take place the first weekend in May.The Derby prep is the Remsen. The grade 2 race is 9 furlongs on the dirt. It has a purse of $250,000.The Demoiselle is an Oaks prep. The details are the same as the Remsen, except it’s for fillies.Also on the card is the Cigar, a grade 1 for horses 3 and older. It’s 1 mile on the dirt with a $750,000 purse.The grade 3 Go for Wand, for fillies and mares 3 and older, also is on the card. It’s 1 mile on dirt, with a $250,000 purse.On Sunday, the track will have the New York Stallion series.NOTESGulfstream opens its Championship Meet today.Oaklawn opens its meet today.Woodbine thoroughbred ends its meet Sunday.Hoosier Park ends its meet Saturday.STAKESThoroughbredsFair Grounds: Saturday: Pan Zareta.Golden Gate: Saturday: Gold Rush.Gulfstream: Today: Pulpit, Wait a While, Advent. Saturday: Claiming Crown 9 races.Laurel Park: Saturday: Maryland Juvenile, Maryland Juvenile Fillies.Oaklawn: Saturday: Mistletoe.Tampa Bay Downs: Saturday: Inaugural, Sandpiper.Turf Paradise: Today: Arizona Breeders’ Futurity, Ocotillo, Saguaro. Saturday: Holiday.Turfway: Saturday: Holiday Inaugural.Woodbine: Saturday: La Prevoyante, Steady Growth. Sunday: Valedictory.StandardbredsWoodbine: Saturday: Harvest series final.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Pick 6, $288,843.Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $88,318.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,928; pick 5, $32,360; super high 5, $11,583.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,917.Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $27,132.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $154,429.Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,038.Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,670.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $15,216.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $265,952. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today A life remembered: Dubuque business owner recalled for his generosity Police: Dubuque mother's BAC 3 times legal limit when she arrives at school Dennis J. Schueller Dubuque truck dealership purchased as part of larger acquisition Fire destroys McGregor home where Ringling brothers born