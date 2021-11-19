Gulfstream Park is winding down, as the Florida track will end its fall meet Sunday.

It must force out the pick 6 jackpot. The carryover is $424,115, with a few cards remaining.

Things perk up when it resumes Friday, Dec. 3, with its Championship meet.

The purses have increased, and several Kentucky Derby prep races are on tap.

There are 76 stakes scheduled, with 37 of them graded. The highlight is the Pegasus on Jan. 29.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Wheeling Island: Sunday: Keystone Championship third round.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Red Smith. Sunday: Key Cents, Notebook.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Chilukki.

Delta Downs: Today: My Trusty Cat. Saturday: Jean Lafitte.

Del Mar: Saturday: Native Diver. Sunday: Cary Grant.

Golden Gate: Saturday: Oakland.

Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Cardinal, First Lady.

Woodbine: Today: Ashbridges Bay, Lake Ontario. Sunday: Frost King, South Ocean.

Standardbreds

Northfield: Saturday: Halloween series final.

Woodbine: Tonight: Harvest series finals.

Meadowlands: Saturday: Governor’s Cup, Valley Victory, Three Diamonds, Goldsmith Maid, TVG divisions finals.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6, $29,994.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $34,250.

Churchill Downs: Pick 6, $98,310.

Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $245,884.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,442.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,952.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $71,700.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6, $14,011.

Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,571.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $173,676.

Tags

Recommended for you