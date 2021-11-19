Gulfstream to take a break BY GARY DURA Nov 19, 2021 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Gulfstream Park is winding down, as the Florida track will end its fall meet Sunday.It must force out the pick 6 jackpot. The carryover is $424,115, with a few cards remaining.Things perk up when it resumes Friday, Dec. 3, with its Championship meet.The purses have increased, and several Kentucky Derby prep races are on tap.There are 76 stakes scheduled, with 37 of them graded. The highlight is the Pegasus on Jan. 29.STAKESGreyhoundsWheeling Island: Sunday: Keystone Championship third round.ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Red Smith. Sunday: Key Cents, Notebook.Churchill Downs: Saturday: Chilukki.Delta Downs: Today: My Trusty Cat. Saturday: Jean Lafitte.Del Mar: Saturday: Native Diver. Sunday: Cary Grant.Golden Gate: Saturday: Oakland.Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Cardinal, First Lady.Woodbine: Today: Ashbridges Bay, Lake Ontario. Sunday: Frost King, South Ocean.StandardbredsNorthfield: Saturday: Halloween series final.Woodbine: Tonight: Harvest series finals.Meadowlands: Saturday: Governor’s Cup, Valley Victory, Three Diamonds, Goldsmith Maid, TVG divisions finals.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Pick 6, $29,994.Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $34,250.Churchill Downs: Pick 6, $98,310.Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $245,884.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,442.Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,952.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $71,700.Turf Paradise: Pick 6, $14,011.Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,571.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $173,676. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today 12,000 pounds of foam injected under Dubuque ice center as temporary fix Police: Dubuque woman sprays son with lighter fluid, threatens husband with knives Project to fix problematic Dubuque sinkhole takes step forward Susan J. Wulfekuhle James G. Brimeyer