A few horse racing tracks continue to operate. Thank goodness, as it gives us some live sports to watch.
Gulfstream has a big card Saturday afternoon. Seven stakes are scheduled, including the Florida Derby and Oaks.
However, there will be changes. The purses will decrease because the site has been closed to visitors.
Highlights
Florida Derby: For 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on dirt, Grade 1.
Oaks: For 3-year old females, 1 1/16 miles on dirt, Grade 2.
Pan American: For 4-year-olds and older, 1½ miles on turf, Grade 2.
Orchid: For 4-year-olds and older fillies and mares, 1 3/8 miles on turf, Grade 3.
Sand Springs: For 4-year-olds and older fillies and mares, 1 mile on turf.
Cutler Bay: For 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf.
Sanibel Island: For 3-year-old females, 1 mile on turf.
Post time is 10:30 a.m.
Action gets rolling today, as the track will host the Appleton, Hal’s Hope and Sir Shackleton stakes.
NOTE
Charles Town has suspended racing.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Oaklawn: Saturday: Nodouble.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Ana. Sunday: Santana Mile.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,216. (Suspended).
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,519,752.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $75,660.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $40,991.