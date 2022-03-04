Saturday will be a time to closely monitor the horse races.
Four tracks will host a Kentucky Derby prep race. At three, the prep race is the highlight of stakes-laden cards.
Aqueduct
The Gotham is the jewel among the four stakes. The $300,000 Grade 3 is 8 furlongs on the dirt. The top four finishers earn 50, 20, 10 and 5 points.
Entrants include Dean’s List, Morello and Rockefeller.
Post time is 11:50 a.m.
Also Saturday are the Busher Invitational, Heavenly Prize and Tom Fool. Sunday will be Biogio’s Rose.
Gulfstream
The Fountain of Youth is the highlight among nine stakes. The Grade 2 is 8 furlongs on the dirt with a purse of $400,000. Points are 50, 20, 10 and 5. Entrants include: Simplification and Emmanuel.
Also on the card are the Canadian Turf, Davona Dale, Herecomesthebride, Honey Fox, Mac Diarmida, Palm Beach, The Very One and Gulfstream Mile.
Post time is 11:10 a.m.
Santa Anita
The San Felipe is the big race among six on the card. It is 8.5 furlongs on the dirt with a purse of $400,000. Points also are 50, 20, 10 and 5. Entrants in the Grade 2 race include Doppelganger and Armagnac.
Post time is 2 p.m.
Also on the card are Beholder Mile, Buena Vista, Kilroe Mile, San Carlos and Santa Anita. On Sunday, it’s the China Doll and Santa Ysabel.
Turfway
The busy day wraps up with the John Battaglia. The 8.5-furlong dirt race has a purse of $125,000. Points are 10-4-2-1. Entrants include On Thin Ice and Erase.
The Cincinnati Trophy also is on the card.
Post time is 5:15 p.m.
NOTE
Delta Downs ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Black Gold, Edward Johnston, Red Camelia.