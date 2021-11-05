Time for the best to face off BY GARY DURA Nov 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! The horse racing season reaches its pinnacle today.It’s time for the Breeders’ Cup. A two-day event that features the best of the best in 14 races. Del Mar, in California, is the host.Some of the entrants have dropped out, and it’s likely more will scratch. Be sure to work up options when handicapping. Note that there are non-Cup races that start the card each day.These days are like a holiday to me. That’s why I’m listing the schedule again. Good luck to all.Today• Race 1: 1:55 p.m. Allowance.• Race 2: 2:25 p.m. Golden State Juvenile.• Race 3: 2:55 p.m. Qatar Golden Mile.• Race 4: 3:30 p.m. Golden State Juvenile Fillies.• Race 5: 4:05 p.m. Ken Maddy.• Race 6: 4:50 p.m. Juvenile Turf Sprint (BC).• Race 7: 5:30 p.m. Juvenile Fillies (BC).• Race 8: 6:10 p.m. Juvenile Filles Turf (BC).• Race 9: 6:50 p.m. Juvenile (BC).• Race 10: 7:30 p.m. Juvenile Turf (BC).Saturday• Race 1: 12:15 p.m. Allowance.• Race 2: 12:50 p.m. Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance.• Race 3: 1:25 p.m. Goldikova.• Race 4: 2:05 p.m. Filly & Mare Sprint (BC).• Race 5: 2:40 p.m. Turf Sprint (BC).• Race 6: 3:19 p.m. Dirt Mile (BC).• Race 7: 3:59 p.m. Filly & Mare Turf (BC).• Race 8: 4:38 p.m. Sprint (BC).• Race 9: 5:20 p.m. Mile (BC).• Race 10: 6 p.m. Distaff (BC).• Race 11: 6:40 p.m. Turf (BC).• Race 12: 7:40 p.m. Classic (BC).NOTESTurf Paradise opens its meet today.Belmont ends its meet Sunday.STAKESThoroughbredsChurchill Downs: Saturday: Bet on Sunshine.Charles Town: Saturday: Huevo.Del Mar: Sunday: Betty Grable.Golden Gate: Saturday: Joseph Grace.Gulfstream: Today: Cellars Shiraz. Saturday: Showing Up.Turf Paradise: Today: Hank Mills. Saturday: Jeff and Jack Coady.Woodbine: Sunday: Ontario Jockey Club.StandardbredsHoosier: Tonight: Monument Circle, Carl Erskine, USS Indianapolis, Crossroads of America,CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsChurchill Downs: Pick 6, $54,639.Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $53,708.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $225,126.Indiana Grand: Pick 6, $19,175.Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,509.Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $31,044; pick 6 jackpot, $12,221.StandardbredPlainridge: Super high 5, $12,380.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $106,066. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Deere, union members face unclear path 3 weeks into strike Newly elected mayor of Zwingle ineligible for position Local teen pilots love freedom, responsibility of flying Daniel J. Herrig A life remembered: Asbury trolley driver always eager to try something new