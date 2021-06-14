The top 24 males and 24 females will take the stage Saturday evening in the first round of the King and Queen stakes at Iowa Greyhound Park.
The “battle of the sexes” splits the contenders into male and female brackets. They compete for three rounds, with the top four in points in each bracket qualifying for the final.
The queens hold the lead, 18-17.
Race dates
Second round: Thursday evening, June 24. Field will be cut to top 16 in each bracket.
Third round: Wednesday evening, June 30: Field will be cut to top four in each bracket.
Final: Sunday matinee, July 4: Top eight compete.
The purse is $30,000, with $12,000 to the winner, $6,000 to the runner-up and $3,000 to third.
Gonz Dandelion, a king, won last year.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $850.
Twin super: $6,198.
IGP Sunday schoolers
Superior Bonnie, Superior Kennel, 31.70.
NOTES
Santa Anita ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Razorback Classic second round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Cupecoy’s Joy, Spectacular Bid. Sunday: Poker.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Roxelana.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Martha Washington.
Monmouth: Saturday: Get Serious. Sunday: Eatontown.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: John Wayne, Mamie Eisenhower.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Snow Chief, Melair, San Juan Capistrano, Siren Lure. Sunday: Willshire, American, Fasig-Tipton Futurity and Debutante.
Thistledown: Thursday: George Lewis, William Petro.
Woodbine: Saturday: Whimsical. Sunday: Jacques Carter, Woodstock.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Friday: Timpkins-Geers.
Woodbine: Saturday: North American Cup, Armbro Flight, Fan Hanover, Goodtimes, Roses Are Red, Gold Cup.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Tri State: Tri super, $15,589.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $46,292; pick 8, $28,714.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $46,040; pick 5, $22,983.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $123,086.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $318,483.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,532.
Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,759.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $75,455.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $40,751.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $267,592.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,093,866.
Prairie Meadows: Jackpot pick 5, $140,483; super high 5, $42,962.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $140,499.
Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot $15,763.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $120,161.
Standardbreds
Plainridge: Super high 5, $23,854.
Running Aces: Jackpot pick 5, $16,357.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $30,494.