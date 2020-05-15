My streak will end Saturday.
I’ve been at opening day at Iowa Greyhound Park (before that, Dubuque Greyhound Park) for 19 years in a row. However, because of the pandemic, no patrons will be allowed at the facility until a later date.
The first race is at 5:30 p.m. You can watch the races at IGP’s website (click HERE), on online wagering sites or on YouTube (click HERE).
There are changes to the wagering selection. Bettors can say goodbye to the pick 5, but hello to the twin trifecta.
The first half of the wager, which is a $1 base, is in race 4. The second half is race 6. It will be forced out the first Thursday of the month and on closing day.
The wagering palette includes:
Win, place, show: Every race, $2 base.
Quinella: Every race, $2 base.
Daily double: Races 1 and 2, and races 14 and 15. $2 base; $1 wheels with a minimum $2 wager.
Trifecta: All races except for race 4. Base is $1.
Superfecta: Every race, 10-cent base with a $1 minimum.
Pick 4: Races 3-6 and 10-13, with a 10-cent base and $1 minimum.
Twin superfecta: Races 7 and 9. Base is 20 cents, with a carryover. It is forced out the last day of the meet.
Saturday’s card
There will be a variety of race lengths on opening day.
Besides 13 races on the 5/16ths course, race 6 will be on the 3/16ths course and race 10 will be on the Dubuque Course.
The highlight will be the Dubuque Inaugural. Held on the 5/16th course, it will feature eight of the top runners as selected by the racing secretary.
The winner will receive a trophy and $250 of the $500 purse.
The entrants:
• Killer Tolstoy.
• JS Drews Money.
• Donald J Black.
• JD Revelation.
• Classic Hotrod.
• Disco Moves.
• No Prayer.
• Ericthedogman.
Sunday’s feature
Sunday’s card, with a 1 p.m. post time, has the Maiden Debut. Eight of the top young greyhounds will face off for a first win. The entrants, purse and winner’s prizes are the same as the Inaugural.
Preseason schoolers highlights
Wednesday
• Honky Tonk King, of Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow.
• Snitch, Clayton Black Kennel.
• T’s Bree Harison, T and T Kennel.
• Immortal, Plum Creek-Oxbow Trow. Also had the fastest time with a 31.87.
• Wyatt Wins, Copper Kettle Kennel.
• AB Surge, Xtrem Hess Racing.
Thursday
• Jennifer Grey, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, posted the fasted time, 31.35.
• GI Joe, Copper Kettle Kennel.
• Siblings Atascocita Nexus, Atascocita Ninja and Atascocita Nixon, of Clayton Black Kennel.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream: Saturday: Powder Break, Musical Romance. Sunday: Sunday Silence.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Echo Eddie, Evening Jewel. Sunday: Desert Stormer.
CARRYOVERS
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,785.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $196,637; super high 5, $11,205.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $128,872.