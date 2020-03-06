The sprints keep rolling on the greyhound stakes final schedule.
This weekend, it’s the Sprint Classic at Orange Park.
The event will take place on the 550-yard course.
The finalists: WW Bizslilboyblu, Super C Addison, Penrose Boss, LK’s Effingham, Oshkosh Hoggy, Lee Danger, Easi Conroy and Pat C Lookie.
Picks: I like morning line favorite Pat C Lookie out of the 8 box. She’s won 3 of her last 6 and has been rushing well. If Penrose Boss wasn’t in the 3 box, I’d give him the edge. A combination of LK’s Effingham, Super C Addison, Penrose Boss and Easi Conroy will make up the ticket. I do like Effingham, out of the 4 box and 10-1 on the morning line, as a potential long shot contender.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Hound Madness first round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Busher Invitational, Gotham, Stymie, Tom Food Handicap. Sunday: Heavenly Pride Invitational.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Allen Lacombe Memorial.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Captiva Island, Silks Run.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Honeybee, Hot Springs.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Handicap, San Felipe, Frank Kilroe, China Doll, San Carlos. Sunday: Santa Ysabel.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Lightning City, Lambholm, Challenger, Columbia, Florida Oaks, Hillsborough.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $24,556.
Southland: Tri super, $11,146.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $34,382.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $66,329.
Gulfstream: Jackpot pick 6, $382,477.
Sam Houston: Super high 5 jackpot, $21,775; pick 6 jackpot, $14,267; pick 5, $22,721.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $140,715.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $40,367; late super high 5, $37,169.
Northfield: Single 6, $16,298.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $58,941.