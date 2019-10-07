The Iowa bred dogs are lined up and ready to run in Iowa Greyhound Park’s Iowa Breeders’ Cup.
There are 96 in the field, which kicks of Wednesday evening.
Number of entrants by kennel:
T and T Kennel: 3.
Clayton Black Kennel: 9.
Xtrem Hess Racing: 11.
Copper Kettle Kennel: 20.
Jackson Greyhounds: 4.
Stidham & Brindle Racing Kennel: 16.
Superior Kennel: 11
Boeckenstedt Kennel: 16
Plum Creek-Owbow Trow: 6
Number of entrants by grade:
Grade A: 27.
Grade B: 29.
Grade C: 26
Grade D: 14.
Most wins
Superior Tora (Superior Kennel) 15.
BGR J Capt Quick (Boeckenstedt) 14.
Revin Devon (Copper Kettle) 12.
The field will be cut to the top 48 in points after the second round on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The third round, on Thursday, Oct. 17, trims the field to 24. On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the top eight in points will compete in the championship race on Sunday, Oct. 27. The next eight face off in the consolation race that day.
The purse is estimated at $200,000. The winner will receive 40%, second place earns 20%, third earns 10% and fourth receives 8%. The remaining finishers take 7%, 6%, 5% and 4%.
The consolation race has a $7,500 purse. The breakdown from first to eighth place is: $3,000, $1,500, $750, $600, $525, $450, $375 and $300.
Follow the standings HERE.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $0.
Twin super: $5,689.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
Boots Randolph posted the fastest time Sunday with a 30.84.
NOTES
LK’s Alexis won the Sprint at Orange Park.
Southland Festival of Stakes winners: BGR Heres Johnny (super sprint), WW Frosty Day (Arkansas bred juvenile), Arkans Darwin (Arkansas bred sprint), Filthy Richey (Juvenile), B Tigger (super marathon), Takin N Interest (junior marathon), Dyenuhmite (middle distance), Slatex Hermippe (female first half championship), Js Flamin Ace (male first half championship)
Hawthorne opens its meet Thursday.
Prairie Meadows ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Wednesday: Juvenile second round. Saturday: Final.
Southland: Friday: King vs. Queen final.
Wheeling Island: Saturday: Mountaineer Classic first round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Floral Park, Sands Point. Sunday: Point of Entry. Monday: Knickerbocker.
Charles Town: Saturday: Nine West Virginia breeders’ races.
Keeneland: Wednesday: Jessamine. Friday: Franklin County. Saturday: Queen Elizabeth.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Distaff. Sunday: Anoakia.
Woodbine: Saturday: International, E.P. Taylor, Nearctic.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Courageous Lady.
Yonkers: Saturday: Dan Rooney Pace, Harry Harvey Trot, International trot.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $11,908.
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $37,242.
Meadowlands/Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $37,890.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $67,231.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $90,052.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Single 6 jackpot, $33,364.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $262,333.