The betting favorites had a good night in the first round of Iowa Greyhound Park’s King and Queen stakes.

A breakdown by bracket:

Kings

Race 2: JD Blurred led the entire way. He’s hit the board in every race this season. Js Drews Money, of Copper Kettle Kennel, rallied but fell short.

Race 6: Gonz Dandelion, of T and T Kennel, led the entire way and posted the fastest stake race time of 31.28. BGR The Fighter, of Boeckenstedt Kennel, placed.

Race 12: Copper Kettle’s FF Lurch picked up his first win of the season by taking the lead in the back stretch. Disco Moves, of Jackson Greyhounds, placed.

Queens

Race 4: JD Tonic picked up her third win of the season. She held off a charging T’s Bree Harison, of T and T Kennel.

Race 10: Jill St. John turned on the jets in the first corner, overcoming about a six-length deficit to win going away. She posted her fifth win of the season.

Race 14: L’s Kimberly, of Boeckenstedt Kennel, took the lead entering the final corner for her second win of the season. Out of Step, from Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, placed.

The second round is Wednesday. The field will be cut to the top 16 in each bracket.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $2,042.

Twin super: $1,598.

IGP schooler watch

South Central, of Superior Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.72.

NOTES

Prairie Meadows opens its meet today.

Santa Anita ends it meet Sunday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Today: Sir Cat. Saturday: Acorn, Belmont, Jaipur, Pennine Ridge, Wonder Again, Woody Stephens. Sunday: Lady Shipman.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Audubon, Wise Dan.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Dream of Summer, Wilshire, Snow Chief. Sunday: San Juan Capistrano, Melair, American, Siren Lure.

Woodbine: Saturday: Jacques Cartier. Sunday: Whimsical.

CARRYOVERS

Greyhounds

Derby Lane: Tri super, $10,846.

Orange Park: Tri super, $14,014.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $154,928.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $123,627.

Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $163,109.

Laurel Park: Super high 5, $13,742.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $61,383.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $924,314.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $48,058.

Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $33,903.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $50,358; late jackpot high 5, $59,763.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $79,141.