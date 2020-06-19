The betting favorites had a good night in the first round of Iowa Greyhound Park’s King and Queen stakes.
A breakdown by bracket:
Kings
Race 2: JD Blurred led the entire way. He’s hit the board in every race this season. Js Drews Money, of Copper Kettle Kennel, rallied but fell short.
Race 6: Gonz Dandelion, of T and T Kennel, led the entire way and posted the fastest stake race time of 31.28. BGR The Fighter, of Boeckenstedt Kennel, placed.
Race 12: Copper Kettle’s FF Lurch picked up his first win of the season by taking the lead in the back stretch. Disco Moves, of Jackson Greyhounds, placed.
Queens
Race 4: JD Tonic picked up her third win of the season. She held off a charging T’s Bree Harison, of T and T Kennel.
Race 10: Jill St. John turned on the jets in the first corner, overcoming about a six-length deficit to win going away. She posted her fifth win of the season.
Race 14: L’s Kimberly, of Boeckenstedt Kennel, took the lead entering the final corner for her second win of the season. Out of Step, from Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, placed.
The second round is Wednesday. The field will be cut to the top 16 in each bracket.
To follow the standings, click HERE.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $2,042.
Twin super: $1,598.
IGP schooler watch
South Central, of Superior Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.72.
NOTES
Prairie Meadows opens its meet today.
Santa Anita ends it meet Sunday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Today: Sir Cat. Saturday: Acorn, Belmont, Jaipur, Pennine Ridge, Wonder Again, Woody Stephens. Sunday: Lady Shipman.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Audubon, Wise Dan.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Dream of Summer, Wilshire, Snow Chief. Sunday: San Juan Capistrano, Melair, American, Siren Lure.
Woodbine: Saturday: Jacques Cartier. Sunday: Whimsical.
CARRYOVERS
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $10,846.
Orange Park: Tri super, $14,014.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $154,928.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $123,627.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $163,109.
Laurel Park: Super high 5, $13,742.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $61,383.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $924,314.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $48,058.
Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $33,903.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $50,358; late jackpot high 5, $59,763.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $79,141.