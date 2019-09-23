BGR J Capt Quick and Revin Devon continued their winning ways Sunday afternoon.
The pair went undefeated in Future Star stakes at Iowa Greyhound park qualifying.
Quick jumped out to an early lead and was never threatened during the rainy race. He ran a 30.67 for a nearly 9-length win. He has 13 for the season and five of the six.
Not to be outdone, Devon posted a 30.57, gaining a 4-length win over Super C Jazzy.
Devin has four wins in a row, and five of six. He has 11 for the season.
They have not raced each other this season.
The qualifiers, with kennel and points:
- BGR J Capt Quick, Boecktenstedt Kennel, 60.
- Revin Devon, Copper Kettle Kennel, 60.
- Super C Jazzy, Superior Kennel, 44.
- Hillbilly Rock, Clayton Black Kennel, 40.
- JT’s Deep Cover, T and T Kennel, 40.
- Shadow Birch, Xtrem Hess Racing, 33.
- Imark Crown, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, 32.
- All Day Long, Superior Kennel, 28.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $341.
Twin super: $5,097.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
L’s Olivia posted the fastest time Sunday with a 30.98.
NOTES
Churchill Downs ends its meet Sunday.
Gulfstream Park ends its meet Sunday.
Monmouth ends its meet Sunday.
Santa Anita opens its meet Friday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Wednesday: Husker Magic semifinals. Saturday: Final.
Southland: Saturday: Group A and Group B fourth round.
Wheeling Island: Wednesday: Juvenile third round. Saturday: Final.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Beldame, Gold Cup, Pilgrim, Vosburgh. Sunday: Miss Grillo.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Ack Act, Lukas Classic, Jefferson Cup.
Gulfstream: Saturday: In Reality, My Dear Girl, Wildcat Heir, Mr. Steele, Monroe, Armed Forces, Our Dear Peggy, Hollywood Beach.
Laurel Park: Saturday: All Along, Laurel Turf, Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Challedon, Shine Again.
Monmouth: Saturday: Mr. Prospector, Rainbow Heir, Regret, Violet. Sunday: Marathon.
Santa Anita: Friday: Eddie D, American Pharoah, Chandelier. Saturday: Rodeo Drive, Awesome Again, Unzip Me, John Henry. Sunday: Zenyatta.
Woodbine: Saturday: Durham, Ontario Derby. Sunday: Classy N Smart.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $388,222.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $63,034.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,852,653.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,715.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,329; early pick 5, $24,028.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $12,004.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Single 6 jackpot, $10,326.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $152,466.