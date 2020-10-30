Littermates and the defending champion are among the Iowa Breeders’ Cup finalists.
They will compete Sunday afternoon at Iowa Greyhound Park for the title.
JD Elegant and JD Eminence finished first and second. JD Eclectic tied with BGR The Fighter and Slide Off for third.
Xtrem Begonia, BGR True Grit and last year’s winner Revin Devon complete the field.
Devon will try to join Noble Bahama (1991, 1992) and Lucky Loretta (1996, 1998) as two-time Cup winners
The finalists, by qualifying points:
JD Elegant, Stidham & Brindle. Won 4 of 5, 23 of 26 on the board.
JD Eminence, Stidham & Brindle. Won 4 of 5, 12 wins this season.
JD Eclectic, Stidham & Brindle. Won 4 of 5.
BGR The Fighter, Boeckenstedt Kennel. Hit board in 25 of 33 races.
Slide Off, Jackson Greyhounds. Won 2 of 4.
Xtrem Begonia, Xtrem Hess Racing. Hit the board in 23 of 30 races.
BGR True Grit, Boeckenstedt Kennel. Hit board 22 of 29 races.
Revin Devon, Copper Kettle Kennel. Won 5 of 7.
The consolation race participants are: Dead To Me, Babinov, BGR J Capt Quick, Superior Presley, RF Shiloh, BGR Goingoingone, L’s Elena and T’s Capt Phasma.
KW Malibu Run won the consolation title last year.
The purse is $229,000. The winner receives 40%. The remainder is broken down by order of finish: 20%, 10%, 8%, 7%, 6%, 5% and 4%.
The consolation race purse is $7,500, with $3,000 to the winner. The remainder is based on order of finish: $1,500, $750, $600, $525, $450, $375 and $300.
Way-to-early prediction
It appears that JD Elegant and Xtrem Begonia are in fine form. Begonia breaks well and Elegant rushes very well. Box draw will be key.
Revin Devon will be on the board but be just short of defending the crown. Eminence and BGR The Fighter also will battle for a spot on the board.
The program will be available later today.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $4,215.
Twin super: $11,231.
IGP schoolers
Jill St. John, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.43.
NOTES
Belmont ends its meet Sunday.
Del Mar opens its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tonight: Silver Cup second round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Awad, Bold Ruler, Zagora, Chelsey Flower. Sunday: Pumpkin Pie.
Charles Town: Saturday: Futurity.
Del Mar: Saturday: Kathryn Crosby. Sunday: Let It Ride.
Golden Gate: Saturday: Pike Place Dancer. Sunday: Ed Dorado Shooter.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,688.
Remington Park: Friday: Clever Trevor.
Woodbine: Saturday: Princess Elizabeth, Overskate. Sunday: Coronation.
Standardbreds
Hoosier: Tonight: Madison County series, Pegasus series, Breeders Crown 2-year-old. Saturday: Pegasus series, Breeders Crown 3-year-old and open.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $323,605.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $34,552.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $52,729.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $92,016.
Keeneland: Super high 5, $11,457.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $186,894.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $15,691.