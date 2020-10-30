CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

Scientists find Madagascar chameleon last seen 100 years ago

Scaled-back Thanksgiving plans leave turkey farmers in limbo

Illinois judge to rule on Rittenhouse extradition to Kenosha

Biden marks Iowa rise from caucus collapse to fall contender

Election 2020 Today: Biden in Iowa, Trump packs in thousands

Police: Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, threatening her with knife in Dubuque

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)