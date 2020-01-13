When a pari-mutuel fan sees the word “Derby,” it usually has a May connection.

But starting tonight, that’s the word for Orange Park’s greyhound stakes.

Forty greyhounds will face off on the 660-yard course for a piece of the $15,000 purse. They will battle through four rounds to reach eight racers. They will face off Saturday, Feb. 1.

Other qualifying rounds are Friday; Monday, Jan. 20; and Saturday, Jan. 25.

Some of the top entrants are: Fakeit To Makeit, WW Annie Kay, WP’s Twistedlady, Super C Addison, RPG Get You Back, Pat C Jacob and WW Nalyssa.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Palm Beach: Wednesday: He’s May Man classic third round. Sunday: Fourth round.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Tobaggan. Sunday: Ladies Handicap.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Road to the Derby Day: Lecomte, Silverbulletday, Duncan Kenner, Louisiana, Cole Bradley, Mark Krantz.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Sunshine Millions Classic, Turf, F&M Turf, Sprint.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Unusual Heat Turf, California Cup Sprint, Sunshine Millions, California Cup Derby, California Cup Oaks. Sunday: Astra.

Tampa Bay: Saturday: Wayward Lass, Pasco, Gasparailla.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $113,745.

Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $187,802.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $2,371,995.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $432,042.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6, $14,015.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Late jackpot high 5, $10,5784.

Northfield: Single 6, $21,499.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $16,287.