When a pari-mutuel fan sees the word “Derby,” it usually has a May connection.
But starting tonight, that’s the word for Orange Park’s greyhound stakes.
Forty greyhounds will face off on the 660-yard course for a piece of the $15,000 purse. They will battle through four rounds to reach eight racers. They will face off Saturday, Feb. 1.
Other qualifying rounds are Friday; Monday, Jan. 20; and Saturday, Jan. 25.
Some of the top entrants are: Fakeit To Makeit, WW Annie Kay, WP’s Twistedlady, Super C Addison, RPG Get You Back, Pat C Jacob and WW Nalyssa.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Palm Beach: Wednesday: He’s May Man classic third round. Sunday: Fourth round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Tobaggan. Sunday: Ladies Handicap.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Road to the Derby Day: Lecomte, Silverbulletday, Duncan Kenner, Louisiana, Cole Bradley, Mark Krantz.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Sunshine Millions Classic, Turf, F&M Turf, Sprint.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Unusual Heat Turf, California Cup Sprint, Sunshine Millions, California Cup Derby, California Cup Oaks. Sunday: Astra.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Wayward Lass, Pasco, Gasparailla.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $113,745.
Fair Grounds: Pick 5 jackpot, $187,802.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $2,371,995.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $432,042.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6, $14,015.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Late jackpot high 5, $10,5784.
Northfield: Single 6, $21,499.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $16,287.