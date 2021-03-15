We are at the start of a new week. Here are some items to keep in mind.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Thursday: Hound Madness second round.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Cicada. Sunday: Haynesfield.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Costa Rising, Crescent City Derby, Crescent City Oaks, Muniz Memorial, New Orleans Classic, Tom Benson, Oaks, Derby.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Texas Glitter, Melody of Colors.

Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Southern Park.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Gazebo.

Sam Houston: Friday: Darley Sprint, Darley Distaff. Saturday: Texas Champions day: Bara Lass, Groovy, Richard King, San Jacinto, Spirit of Texas, Star of Texas, Yellow Rose.

Santa Anita: Saturday: San Luis Rey. Sunday: Sensational Star.

Turf Paradise: Friday: Cactus Flower, Cactus Wren.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $315,072.

Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,617.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $175,759.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $11,656.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $181,922.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $195,492.

