We are at the start of a new week. Here are some items to keep in mind.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Thursday: Hound Madness second round.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Cicada. Sunday: Haynesfield.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Costa Rising, Crescent City Derby, Crescent City Oaks, Muniz Memorial, New Orleans Classic, Tom Benson, Oaks, Derby.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Texas Glitter, Melody of Colors.
Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Southern Park.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Gazebo.
Sam Houston: Friday: Darley Sprint, Darley Distaff. Saturday: Texas Champions day: Bara Lass, Groovy, Richard King, San Jacinto, Spirit of Texas, Star of Texas, Yellow Rose.
Santa Anita: Saturday: San Luis Rey. Sunday: Sensational Star.
Turf Paradise: Friday: Cactus Flower, Cactus Wren.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $315,072.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,617.
Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $175,759.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $11,656.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $181,922.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $195,492.