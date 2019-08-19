The betting favorites did well in the first round in Iowa Greyhound Park’s Dubuque Course Classic.
XT’s Thunder, of Xtrem Hess Racing, and Superior Tack, of Superior Kennel, won by four and two lengths respectively. Thunder posted the fastest time, 40.00.
Superior Tora, of Superior, and Revin Devon, of Copper Kettle Kennel, also won. They were second favorites in their races.
Tack was the only winner that closed for his victory.
The 20 points earned will put them in good position to move on after Thursday’s second round. The top 16 in points advance.
The third round will be Wednesday, Aug. 29. The top eight in points advance to the final on Sunday, Sept. 1.
You can follow the standings HERE.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $87.
Twin super: $3,273.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
Atascocita Jiffy posted the fastest time Sunday with a 30.96.
NOTES
Flying Givenchy won the Weaver Memorial at Derby Lane.
Evangeline ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Palm Beach: Wednesday: Puppy Stakes third round. Monday: Semifinals.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Saturday: Sylvia Bishop.
Del Mar: Wednesday: Harry Brubaker. Friday: Tranquility Lake. Saturday: Pat O’Brien. Sunday: Shared Belief.
Evangeline: Friday: Princess. Saturday: Prince.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Benny the Bull.
Monmouth: Saturday: Unbridled Essence. Sunday: Charles Hesse, Eleven North, New Jersey Breeders’ Handicap.
Saratoga: Wednesday: John’s Call. Thursday: Riskaverse, Turf Writers Cup. Friday: Albany, Fleet Indian, Funny City, Seeking the Ante, West Point, Yaddo. Saturday: Runhappy, Sword Dancer, Personal Ensign, Forego, Ballerina, Jerkens Memorial. Sunday: Better Talk Now.
Woodbine: Saturday: Play The King. Sunday: Seaway.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $13,261.
Orange Park: Tri super, $18,959.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $108,567.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $25,126; pick 6, $117,253.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $763,478.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $140,920.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $161,197 (thoroughbreds).
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $243,328.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $59,203.