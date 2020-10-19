A field of 48 will compete in round 3 of the Iowa Breeders’ Cup at Iowa Greyhound Park Thursday evening.
Slide Off, JD Elegant, BGR The Fighter and Dead To Me are undefeated and have looked strong.
JD Eclectic, BGR Goingoingone, JD Eminence and Superior Presley have a first and second. The JD dogs are siblings.
Four IGP stakes winners remain. Earlier this season, Killer Tolstoy won the IGP Inaugural, Lucille Beale won the Maiden Debut, and T’s Capt Phasma won the Future Star.
Defending champion and multistakes winner Revin Devon also is in the final 48.
The program will be available later today. Post time is 5:30 p.m.
The top 24 advance to round four on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The top eight in points compete in the final, with the next eight in the consolation race. Both are Sunday, Nov. 1.
Follow the standings HERE.
IGP schoolers
Jacky Bambam, of Stidham & Brindle Kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.79.
NOTES
Churchill Downs opens its meet Saturday.
Santa Anita ends its meet Sunday.
Golden Gate and Remington Park will join the simulcast lineup.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Wheeling Island: Saturday: Mountaineer Classic final.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Empire Classic, Empire Distaff, Hudson, Iroquois, Maid of the Mist, Mohawk, Sleepy Hollow, Ticonderoga. Sunday: Athenia.
Churchill Downs: Sunday: Street Sense, Rags to Riches.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Ken Maddy. Sunday: Goldikova, Lure.
Woodbine: Saturday: Breeders’ Stakes. Sunday; Wonder Where.
Standardbreds
Hoosier Park: Thursday: Circle City series.
