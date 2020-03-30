Each year, as the return of live racing at Iowa Greyhound Park nears, I like to check out how last year’s stakes winners are doing.
Superior Tora held off a hard-charging Revon Devon to capture the Dubuque Course Classic.
She posted a 39.73 to win by a nod. Tora had a fine season at Iowa Greyhound Park, especially on the longer Dubuque Course.
She moved to Southland and continued on the 660-yard course. Tora raced five times, placing fourth twice. She’s been off since Christmas.
NOTE
Santa Anita has suspended racing.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Oaklawn: Saturday: Purple Martin.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Gulfstream: Super high 5, $11,433.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $75,660. (Suspended)