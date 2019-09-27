It is fairly safe to guess that BGR J Capt Quick or Revin Devon will be the betting favorite in Saturday night’s Future Stars stake championship race at Iowa Greyhound Park.
They cruised through qualifying undefeated, continuing their winning ways.
However, they haven’t raced against each other this season. This could have an effect on how the race develops.
So, does any other dog have a chance to win?
Of course – that’s why the race is run.
Be sure to consider Shadow Birch in the 8 box. She’s next to Quick (6 box) and Devon (7 box). She should have room to run. Birch can keep them in sight and potentially stay out of trouble with the track position.
Super C Jazzy breaks well. She has the class to get out ahead of those next to her. Jazzy has been caught late, but if there are problems, she can take the title.
Finally, watch out for Imark Crown. He’s running better each race.
The finalists, by box draw:
1, JT’s Deep Cover, T and T Kennel.
2, Super C Jazzy, Superior Kennel.
3, Hillbilly Rock, Clayton Black Kennel.
4, Imark Crown, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow.
5, All Day Long, Superior Kennel.
6, BGR J Capt Quick, Boeckenstedt Kennel.
7, Revin Devon, Copper Kettle Kennel.
8, Shadow Birch, Xtrem Hess Racing.
The purse is $30,000, with $12,000 to the winner. The remaining is broken down as follows: $6,000, $3,000, $2,400, $2,100, $1,800, $1,500 and $1,200.
Superior Kennel has won four the past six. That list includes Superior Marine (2013), Hilco Kelsoleer (2014), OYa Katt Daddy (2015) and Superior Watson (2018). Monkey Way, of Clayton Black Kennel, won in 2016 and JD Implosion from Stidham Racing, won in 2017.
Other finals
Derby Lane: The Florida track will host the Husker Magic championship Saturday night.
Flying Givenchy is the morning line favorite for good reason: He’s won four of six.
Flamenco Dancer gave Givenchy a run in qualifying, but I think the 4 box doesn’t suit her.
I’ll include Lk’s Crush N It, Barts Bionic and Sabotage Steve.
Wheeling Island: The West Virginia track will be the site of the Juvenile final Saturday afternoon.
Two greyhounds completed qualifying undefeated, and they get the nod on my ticket. Siblings CG’s Penny Show and CG’s Sneaker rarely trailed on their way to the final.
I also like Ts Tito Ortiz to hit the board. Watch out for CET Sassy, too.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $367.
Twin super: $5,170.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
Superior Wildcat posted the fastest time Thursday with a 31.02.
NOTES
Churchill Downs ends its meet Sunday.
Gulfstream Park ends its meet Sunday.
Monmouth ends its meet Sunday.
Santa Anita opens its meet today.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Group A and Group B fourth round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Beldame, Gold Cup, Pilgrim, Vosburgh. Sunday: Miss Grillo.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Ack Act, Lukas Classic, Jefferson Cup.
Gulfstream: Saturday: In Reality, My Dear Girl, Wildcat Heir, Mr. Steele, Monroe, Armed Forces, Our Dear Peggy, Hollywood Beach.
Laurel Park: Saturday: All Along, Laurel Turf, Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Challedon, Shine Again.
Monmouth: Saturday: Mr. Prospector, Rainbow Heir, Regret, Violet. Sunday: Marathon.
Santa Anita: Today: Eddie D, American Pharoah, Chandelier. Saturday: Rodeo Drive, Awesome Again, Unzip Me, John Henry. Sunday: Zenyatta.
Woodbine: Saturday: Durham, Ontario Derby. Sunday: Classy N Smart.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Sanford: Pick 6, $10,408.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $429,674.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $67,885.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,965,547.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,715.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,329; early pick 5, $24,028.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $18,707.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Single 6 jackpot, $14,715.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $181,370.