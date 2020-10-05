Season enters home stretch It seems like the 2020 season just started at Iowa Greyhound Park. In a sense, it has – at least for spectators. COVID-19 did not stop the races in May, but it did keep fans away for the early part of the season. When things got rolling, the stakes races moved in. Now, we are preparing for the final event of the season. The Iowa Breeders’ Cup begins Sunday. It features certified Iowa breds that have 12 official starts, with Grade A and B dogs given preference. There will be at least 96 entrants. There will compete through four qualifying rounds: Sunday, Oct. 11; Saturday, Oct. 17; Thursday, Oct. 22; and Wednesday, Oct. 28. The final and consolation races are Sunday, Nov. 1. The purse is $229,000, with $91,600 to the winner. Last year, Revin Devon won the title and KW Malibu Run won the consolation crown. IGP carryovers Twin tri: $707. Twin super: $8,739. IGP schoolers XT’s Precious, of Xtrem Hess Racing, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.63; Joes Johnny Cash, of Copper Kettle Kennel, posted a 40.35 on the Dubuque Course. NOTES Southland Festival of Stakes winners: WW Xavier, Arkans Copper, AMF Jack Daniels, FGF Patsy Cline, FGF Rebecca, Flying Zulu, FGF Avenger, GB’s Nellie, World Ruler. Laurel Park opens its meet Thursday. Prairie Meadows ends its meet Saturday. STAKES Greyhounds Southland: Friday: King vs. Queen Challenge. Thoroughbreds Belmont: Saturday: Champagne, Flower Bowl, Frizette, Gold Cup, Sands Point. Sunday: Futurity, Matron. Monday: Hill Prince, Knickerbocker. Charles Town: Saturday: Breeders’ Classic card, with West Virginia, Cavada, Distaff, WVTBA, Division of Tourism, Lottery, Nutrition, Memorial and Dash for Cash. Indiana Grand: Wednesday: A.J. Foyt, Florence Henderson, Brickyard, Merrilville. Keeneland: Wednesday: Jessamine. Friday: Franklin County. Saturday: Hagyard, Queen Elizabeth. Laurel Park: Friday: Jamestown, Punch Line, Tyson Gilpin, Bert Allen, Brookemeade. Santa Anita: Saturday: California Distaff. Sunday: California Flag. Monday: Anoakia. Woodbine: Saturday: Cup & Saucer. Sunday: Durham Cup. Standardbreds Northfield Park: Saturday: Ohio Fair. CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum) Thoroughbreds Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $204,116. 10 races Sunday 9 Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $10,733. Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,977. Keeneland 10 races Sunday 8 Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $10,803. 8 races Sunday 2 Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $128,195. 10 races Sunday 4 Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $107,801; pick 6 jackpot, $87,227. 11 races Sunday 8 Standardbreds Northfield Park 15 races Sunday Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $11,499.