If you’re looking for fantastic finales, check out two Florida greyhound tracks.
They will host stakes finals Saturday.
Palm Beach
The afternoon card will have the James W. Paul final.
It is on the 660-yard course.
Finalists: B’s Cappuccino, JD Android, Pat C Snickers, O Ya Prairie Wind, K’s Margaret, Slatex Beretta, Barts These Eyes, GV Jessie’s Girl.
Picks: JD Android has won 7 of 8, and set the track record with a 37.11 in her last race. She’ll be the top pick, along with B’s Cappuccino, Pat C Snickers and closer O Ya Prairie Wind. K’s Margaret is my long shot.
Derby Lane
The championship of the Sprint Classic highlights the evening card.
The eight greyhounds will face off on the 550-yard course.
Finalists: Ryeit, Shoot the Breeze, Super C Casino, O Ya Hot Rod, BD Wells, LK’s Crush N It, LK’s Pick Me Up, LK’s Santorini.
Picks: KL’s Crush N It returns for another stakes final run. He’s won 5 of 6, so that’s where to start a wager. Shoot the Breeze also has won 5 of 6. He didn’t break well last race. I look for a return to form. Also include BD Wells, LK’s Santorini and Ryeit.
NOTES
Gulf ends its meet Saturday.
Delta Downs ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Saturday: Sprint Classic semifinals.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Bernardini.
Delta Downs: Friday: Distaff, Take Charge Brandi. Saturday: Appreciation Cup, Big Drama.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Black Gold, Dixie Poker Ace.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Fountain of Youth, Mile, Davona Dale, Mac Diarmida, Honey Fox, Very One, Canadian Turf, Palm Beach, Herecomesthebride.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Spring Fever.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Pasadena. Sunday: Tiznow.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $15,858.
Thoroughbreds
Fair Grounds: Jackpot pick 5, $218,723.
Sam Houston: Pick 5, $17,131; super high 5, $12,266.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $62,716; super high 5, $20,420.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $61,877.
Standardbreds
Hawthorne: Jackpot high 5, $13,070; pick 5, $10,895.
Meadowlands: Early super high 5, $35,050; late super high 5, $29,590.