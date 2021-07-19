Horse racing fans have seen the words show up now and again the past several months: Win and you’re in.
That’s the motto for the Breeders’ Cup Challenge races. The winner of the race earns a start in the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships.
This year’s meet will be Nov. 5 and 6 at Del Mar.
Saturday, Monmouth will host the Haskell. However, the pace of qualifying races picks up during the next few weeks, then really gains steam in September.
For the schedule, click HERE.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $0.
Twin super: $10,466.
IGP Sunday schoolers best time
Ropin The Wind, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, 31.11.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Derby first round.
Thoroughbreds
Del Mar: Friday: Fleet Treat. Saturday: Eddie Read, San Clemente. Sunday: California Dreamin’, Daisycutter.
Delta Downs: Today: Firecracker Derby. Tuesday: Firecracker Futurity.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Monroe.
Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Clarksville, Sent it in Army.
Monmouth: Saturday: Irish War Cry. Sunday: Tale of the Cat.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Iowa Stallion Futurity.
Saratoga: Wednesday: Violette. Thursday: Smithwick Memorial, Stillwater. Friday: Lake George. Saturday: Caress, American Oaks. Sunday: Shuvee.
Woodbine: Saturday: Nassau. Sunday: Niagara.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Filly Trot, Colt Trot.
Pocono: Saturday: PA All-Stars.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $156,593.
Charles Town: Jackpot pick 6, $40,578.
Delaware Park: Pick 5, $16,589.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $77,671.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $342,424.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $208,413; pick 6 jackpot, $31,468.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $74,786.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $162,859.
Pimlico: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,420.
Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $100,856; pick 5 jackpot, $39,196.
Woodbine: Jackpot super high 5, $48,495.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $55,597.