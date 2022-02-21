Holiday racing today BY GARY DURA Feb 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! With many people off work on Presidents Day today, tracks across the country will have holiday cards.The post times:• Laurel Park 11:25 a.m.• Parx 11:25 a.m.• Mahoning Valley 11:45 a.m.• Aqueduct 11:50 a.m.• Oaklawn 1 p.m.• Fair Grounds 1:05 p.m.• Turf Paradise 1:55 p.m.• Santa Anita 2:30 p.m.• Golden Gate 2:45 p.m.• Miami Valley 3:05 p.m.• Southland 5 p.m.• Yonkers 5:55 p.m.• Woodbine 6 p.m.There are ungraded stakes today. Aqueduct has the Maddie May. Santa Anita has the Spring Fever and Tiznow. Woodbine has the Family Day Trotting final.STAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Stymie.Delta Down: Friday: Take Charge Brandi. Saturday: Big Drama.Gulfstream: Saturday: Royal Delta.Oaklawn: Saturday: Honeybee, Rebel.Santa Anita: Saturday: Wishing Well.Turfway: Saturday: Wintergreen.CARRYOVERS (minimum $10,000)ThoroughbredsCharles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,160.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $99,410.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $935,710.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $318,450.Sam Houston: Super high 5, $37,083; pick 6, $17,792.Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $24,326.Turfway: Pick 5, $31,972.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $178,617. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Authorities: Employee of Dubuque County business made $23,000 in unauthorized purchases Love That Lasts: From town to farm, local couple cherishes 70 years Local law enforcement reports Biz Buzz Monday: Vintage clothing boutique makes move in Jo Daviess County TH EXCLUSIVE: Former employees claim Dubuque County attorney 'unfit' for job