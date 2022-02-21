With many people off work on Presidents Day today, tracks across the country will have holiday cards.

The post times:

• Laurel Park 11:25 a.m.

• Parx 11:25 a.m.

• Mahoning Valley 11:45 a.m.

• Aqueduct 11:50 a.m.

• Oaklawn 1 p.m.

• Fair Grounds 1:05 p.m.

• Turf Paradise 1:55 p.m.

• Santa Anita 2:30 p.m.

• Golden Gate 2:45 p.m.

• Miami Valley 3:05 p.m.

• Southland 5 p.m.

• Yonkers 5:55 p.m.

• Woodbine 6 p.m.

There are ungraded stakes today. Aqueduct has the Maddie May. Santa Anita has the Spring Fever and Tiznow. Woodbine has the Family Day Trotting final.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Stymie.

Delta Down: Friday: Take Charge Brandi. Saturday: Big Drama.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Royal Delta.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Honeybee, Rebel.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Wishing Well.

Turfway: Saturday: Wintergreen.

CARRYOVERS (minimum $10,000)

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,160.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $99,410.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $935,710.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $318,450.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $37,083; pick 6, $17,792.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $24,326.

Turfway: Pick 5, $31,972.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $178,617.

