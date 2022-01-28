Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The first stakes-laden card of the year will take place Saturday at Gulfstream.
Pegasus World Cup will feature seven graded stakes on the 12-race card. Two are Grade 1s. Four are on the turf.
The lineup:
La Prevoyante (race 5): Grade 3. It is 1½ miles on the turf. Purse is $150,000. Morning line favorite: Always Shopping.
William L. McKnight (race 7): Grade 3. It is 1½ miles on the turf. Purse is $200,000. Morning line favorite: Abaan.
Inside Information (race 8): Grade 2. It is 7 furlongs. Purse is $200,000. Morning line favorite: Just One Time.
Pegasus Fillies and Mare Turf Invitational (race 9): Grade 3. It is 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Purse is $500,000. Morning line favorite: Regal Glory.
Fred W. Hooper (race 10): Grade 3: It is 1 mile. Purse is $150,000. Morning line favorite: Fearless.
Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (race 11): Grade 1. It is 1 1/8ths mile on the turf with a $1 million purse. Top entrants include Colonel Liam, Never Surprised and Sacred Life.
Pegasus World Cup Invitational (race 12): Grade 1. It is 1 1/8ths miles with a $3 million purse. Top entrants include Knicks Go, Life is Good and Sir Winston.
Note the earlier post time of 10:30 a.m.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Toboggan. Sunday: Jimmy Winkfield.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Frederick Aime.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Fire Plug, Geisha, Jennings, Spectacular Bid, What A Summer, Xtra Heat.
Oaklawn: Saturday: King Cotton, Martha Washington, Southwest.
Sam Houston: Sunday: Texas Turf Mile, Ladies Classic, Turf, Turf Cup, Turf Sprint, Sprint.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Megahertz, Palos Verdes, San Vincente. Sunday: Baffle, Lady of Shamrock, San Marcos.
Turf Paradise: Today: ATBA events.
Turfway: Saturday: Wishing Well.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Southland: Tri super, $11,660.
Tri State: Tri super, $10,809.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,629.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $36,184; super high 5, $13,553.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $402,682.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $139,806.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $206,312.
Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $45,646.
Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $44,591.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Pick 6, $14,033.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $33,580.