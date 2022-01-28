The first stakes-laden card of the year will take place Saturday at Gulfstream.

Pegasus World Cup will feature seven graded stakes on the 12-race card. Two are Grade 1s. Four are on the turf.

The lineup:

La Prevoyante (race 5): Grade 3. It is 1½ miles on the turf. Purse is $150,000. Morning line favorite: Always Shopping.

William L. McKnight (race 7): Grade 3. It is 1½ miles on the turf. Purse is $200,000. Morning line favorite: Abaan.

Inside Information (race 8): Grade 2. It is 7 furlongs. Purse is $200,000. Morning line favorite: Just One Time.

Pegasus Fillies and Mare Turf Invitational (race 9): Grade 3. It is 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Purse is $500,000. Morning line favorite: Regal Glory.

Fred W. Hooper (race 10): Grade 3: It is 1 mile. Purse is $150,000. Morning line favorite: Fearless.

Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (race 11): Grade 1. It is 1 1/8ths mile on the turf with a $1 million purse. Top entrants include Colonel Liam, Never Surprised and Sacred Life.

Pegasus World Cup Invitational (race 12): Grade 1. It is 1 1/8ths miles with a $3 million purse. Top entrants include Knicks Go, Life is Good and Sir Winston.

Note the earlier post time of 10:30 a.m.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Toboggan. Sunday: Jimmy Winkfield.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Frederick Aime.

Laurel Park: Saturday: Fire Plug, Geisha, Jennings, Spectacular Bid, What A Summer, Xtra Heat.

Oaklawn: Saturday: King Cotton, Martha Washington, Southwest.

Sam Houston: Sunday: Texas Turf Mile, Ladies Classic, Turf, Turf Cup, Turf Sprint, Sprint.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Megahertz, Palos Verdes, San Vincente. Sunday: Baffle, Lady of Shamrock, San Marcos.

Turf Paradise: Today: ATBA events.

Turfway: Saturday: Wishing Well.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Southland: Tri super, $11,660.

Tri State: Tri super, $10,809.

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,629.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $36,184; super high 5, $13,553.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $402,682.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $139,806.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $206,312.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $45,646.

Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $44,591.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Pick 6, $14,033.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $33,580.

