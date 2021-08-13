For the weekend BY GARY DURA Aug 13, 2021 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! It’s a quiet weekend, but there are some nice carryovers.IGP carryoversTwin tri: $0.Twin super: $1,772.IGP schoolers best timeUncle Six, Stidham & Brindle, 30.83.STAKESGreyhoundsSouthland: Saturday: Derby fourth round.ThoroughbredsArlington: Saturday: Addison Cammack, Beverly D, Black Tie Affair, Bruce D, Isaac Murphy, Mike Spellman, Mister D, Pucker Up.Del Mar: Saturday: CTT & TOC. Sunday: Solana Beach.Ellis Park: Sunday: Debutante, Derby, Juvenile, Groupie Doll.Gulfstream: Saturday: Benny the Bull.Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Juvenile, Lassie.Saratoga: Today: Tale of the Cat. Saturday: Fourstardave, Saratoga Special. Sunday: Galway.Thistledown: Saturday: Kindergarten, Buckeye, Honey Jay, Miss Ohio, Pay the Man.Woodbine: Saturday: Lake Huron. Sunday: King Edward.StandardbredsHoosier: Tonight: Dan Patch.Northfield: Saturday: Carl Milstein, Myron Charna, Tom Aldrich.Pocono: Saturday: 3-year-old Pass and PA Stallion. Sunday: 2-year-old Pass and PA Stallion.Yonkers: Tonight: NYSS 3-year-old colt/gelding pace.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsArlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $222,944.Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,072; pick 5, $20,695.Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,224,519.Ellis Park: Pick 5, $30,293.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $100,851.Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,376.Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $324,890.Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $43,692.Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $161,844; pick 5 jackpot, $308,607.Saratoga: Pick 6, $132,105.Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,825.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $31,861; pick 6 jackpot, $25,420.StandardbredsHoosier Park: Super high 5, $13,659.Running Aces: Jackpot pick 5, $18,471.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $57,436. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today UPDATE: Commissioner: MLB to host game at Field of Dreams in 2022 Yankees, White Sox share 1st impressions of Field of Dreams Dubuque school district releases COVID-19 protocols Local law enforcement reports Blayne K. Budde