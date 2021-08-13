It’s a quiet weekend, but there are some nice carryovers.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $0.

Twin super: $1,772.

IGP schoolers best time

Uncle Six, Stidham & Brindle, 30.83.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Saturday: Derby fourth round.

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Saturday: Addison Cammack, Beverly D, Black Tie Affair, Bruce D, Isaac Murphy, Mike Spellman, Mister D, Pucker Up.

Del Mar: Saturday: CTT & TOC. Sunday: Solana Beach.

Ellis Park: Sunday: Debutante, Derby, Juvenile, Groupie Doll.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Benny the Bull.

Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Juvenile, Lassie.

Saratoga: Today: Tale of the Cat. Saturday: Fourstardave, Saratoga Special. Sunday: Galway.

Thistledown: Saturday: Kindergarten, Buckeye, Honey Jay, Miss Ohio, Pay the Man.

Woodbine: Saturday: Lake Huron. Sunday: King Edward.

Standardbreds

Hoosier: Tonight: Dan Patch.

Northfield: Saturday: Carl Milstein, Myron Charna, Tom Aldrich.

Pocono: Saturday: 3-year-old Pass and PA Stallion. Sunday: 2-year-old Pass and PA Stallion.

Yonkers: Tonight: NYSS 3-year-old colt/gelding pace.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $222,944.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,072; pick 5, $20,695.

Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,224,519.

Ellis Park: Pick 5, $30,293.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $100,851.

Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,376.

Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $324,890.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $43,692.

Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $161,844; pick 5 jackpot, $308,607.

Saratoga: Pick 6, $132,105.

Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $22,825.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $31,861; pick 6 jackpot, $25,420.

Standardbreds

Hoosier Park: Super high 5, $13,659.

Running Aces: Jackpot pick 5, $18,471.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $57,436.

