As we head toward the Thanksgiving weekend, here is a look ahead.
NOTES
Woodbine ended its meet Sunday.
Delta Downs opens its meet Tuesday.
Tampa Bay Downs opens its meet Wednesday.
Fair Grounds opens its meet Thursday.
Gulfstream Park West ends its meet Saturday.
Churchill Downs ends its meet Sunday.
Del Mar ends its meet Sunday.
Gulfstream opens its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Palm Beach: Wednesday: Legacy Grand Championship third round. Saturday: Fourth round.
Wheeling Island: Saturday: Panhandle final.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Friday: Comely, Gio Ponti, Forever Together. Saturday: Central Park, Discovery, Long Island, Sprint Championship. Sunday: Fall Highweight, Tepin, Autumn Days.
Charles Town: Saturday: Eleanor Casey.
Churchill Downs: Thursday: Falls City, Cardinal, Friday: Clark, River City. Saturday: Kentucky Jockey Club, Golden Rod.
Del Mar: Thursday: Red Carpet. Friday: Hollywood Turf Cup. Saturday: Hollywood Derby, Seabiscuit, Jimmy Durante. Sunday: Matriarch, Cecil B. DeMille.
Delta Downs: Tuesday: B-Connected. Wednesday: Lookout. Friday: Treasure Chest. Saturday: Delta Mile.
Fair Grounds: Thursday: Thanksgiving Classic.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Frank White, Primonetta, Concern, Safely Kept, Richard Small, Thirty Eight.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Pick 6 jackpot, $278,183.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $171,010.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $120,249; super high 5, $28,658.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $26,201.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $271,871.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $115,304.