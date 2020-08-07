It seems that every weekend there are great races at the Spa.
That will happen once again at Saratoga, as the Travers highlights a five-stakes card Saturday.
Three Grade 1s will challenge the handicappers. The remaining are Grade 3s.
Grade 1 races
Ballerina: $300,000 purse for fillies and mares 3 and older; 7 furlongs on the dirt. Features Bellafina and Serengeti Express.
Longines Test: $300,000 purse for 3-year-old fillies; 7 furlongs on the dirt. Features Gamine.
Travers: $1 million purse for 3-year-olds; 1¼ miles on the dirt. Features Tiz The Law and Uncle Chuck.
Grade 3 races
Troy: $200,000 purse for 4-year-olds and older; 5½ furlongs on the turf.
Waya: $150,000 purse for fillies and mares 4 and older. 1½ miles on the turf.
Post time is 11 a.m. for the 12-race event.
Other weekend stakes: Today: Saratoga Special. Sunday: Alydar.
On the East Coast
Meadowlands wraps up its harness meet Saturday with a huge card that features the Hambletonian.
The 10-horse field, with two alternates, faces off in race 11. It features Ramona Hill and Ready For Moni.
Other stakes on the 16-race event are: Shady Daisy, Steel Memorial, Continental Victory, Muscle Hill, Doherty Memorial, McKee Memorial, Haughton Memorial, Hambletonian Oaks, Cashman Memorial, Vincennes, Cane and Lady Liberty.
Post time is 11 a.m. The Hambletonian is scheduled for 3:35 p.m.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $0.
Twin super: $4,915.
IGP schoolers
Snitch, of Clayton Black Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.49.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Derby first round. Sunday: Futurity and Razorback third rounds.
Thoroughbreds
Del Mar: Today: Sorrento. Saturday: Yellow Ribbon, Best Pal. Sunday: La Jolla.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Not Surprising, Martha Washington.
Monmouth: Saturday: Oceanport.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Iowa Filly, Iowa Stallion.
Standardbreds
Saratoga: Saturday: NYSS Excelsior.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $25,791; will be forced out today.
Orange Park: Tri super, $26,164; will be forced out tonight.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $61,373.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $116,749.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,004,594.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $100,790.
Prairie Meadows: Super high 5, $25,963; pick 5 jackpot, $74,882.
Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,129,427.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $295,470; pick 6 jackpot, $13,669.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Jackpot high 5, $109,280.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $198,943.