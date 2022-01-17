Racing today BY GARY DURA Jan 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Several tracks will offer special holiday cards today, as it’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day.These include:Laurel Park, Fair Grounds, Santa Anita and Golden Gate will offer racing.Santa Anita hosts the only stakes today, the Grade 3 Astra. It’s 1½ miles on the turf for fillies and mares 4 and older.Southland, Parx, Turf Paradise, Yonkers, Miami Valley and Woodbine continue their regular schedules. Mahoning Valley canceled today’s card.STAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Jazil. Sunday: Busanda.Fair Grounds: Saturday: Duncan Kenner, Leconte. Louisiana, Marie Krantz, Silverbulletday.Gulfstream: Saturday: Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf, Sunshine Millions Turf.Laurel: Saturday: Fire Plug, Geisha, Jennings, Spectacular Bid, What a Summer, Xtra Heat.Oaklawn: Saturday: American Beauty.Sam Houston: Thursday: Darby’s Daughter, My Dandy.Santa Anita: Saturday: Clockers’ Corner.Turfway Park: Saturday: Leonatus.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsCharles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,468.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,665.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $124,099.Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $33,924.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $60,538.Sam Houston: Super high 5, $17,635.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $43,349.Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,973.Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $32,861. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Love that Lasts: Dubuque couple 'very much in love' for 55 years Biz Buzz Monday: Maquoketa print shop changes hands, expands Local law enforcement reports Local libraries work to improve diversity of offerings Police: Dubuque woman sets pile of girlfriend's clothing on fire