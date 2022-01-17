Several tracks will offer special holiday cards today, as it’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

These include:

Laurel Park, Fair Grounds, Santa Anita and Golden Gate will offer racing.

Santa Anita hosts the only stakes today, the Grade 3 Astra. It’s 1½ miles on the turf for fillies and mares 4 and older.

Southland, Parx, Turf Paradise, Yonkers, Miami Valley and Woodbine continue their regular schedules. Mahoning Valley canceled today’s card.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Jazil. Sunday: Busanda.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Duncan Kenner, Leconte. Louisiana, Marie Krantz, Silverbulletday.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf, Sunshine Millions Turf.

Laurel: Saturday: Fire Plug, Geisha, Jennings, Spectacular Bid, What a Summer, Xtra Heat.

Oaklawn: Saturday: American Beauty.

Sam Houston: Thursday: Darby’s Daughter, My Dandy.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Clockers’ Corner.

Turfway Park: Saturday: Leonatus.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,468.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $14,665.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $124,099.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $33,924.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $60,538.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $17,635.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $43,349.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $30,973.

Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $32,861.

