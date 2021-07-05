Iowa Greyhound Park is dark today, with neither live racing nor simulcast wagering available.
However, a few tracks offer races; check to see if your favorite is on the list.
Congratulations
KB’s Big Iron, of Copper Kettle Kennel, won the King and Queen stakes. The win tied the series at 18.
Dubuque Course Classic is the next stakes. It begins Saturday, Aug. 21.
For your information
In the shameless self-promotion section, I’ve created websites that contain historical and other information.
To connect with current and historical stakes information, along with track records, and photographs of past stakes winners, click HERE.
For a list of greyhound track force out schedules, click HERE.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $3,722.
Twin super: $8,447.
IGP Sunday schoolers best time
XB’s Elijahcraig, Xtrem Hess Racing, 32.00.
NOTES
Belmont ends its meet Sunday.
Lone Star ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Razorback Classic final.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Today: Dwyer, Grand Couturier. Saturday: Derby Invitational, Oaks Invitational, Victory Wide. Sunday: River Memories.
Delaware Park: Wednesday: Peach Blossom. Thursday: Sussex. Saturday: Battery Park, Dashing Beauty, Handicap, Robert Dick Memorial.
Delta Downs: Friday: LA Bred. Saturday: Lee Berwick.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Carry Back.
Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Derby, General Assembly Distaff, Oaks, Schuster Memorial, Hulman George, Schaefer Memorial.
Lone Star: Saturday: Assault, Valor Farm, Texas Filly Futurity, Texas Colt/Gelding Futurity, Fiesta.
Monmouth: Saturday: Blue Sparkler. Sunday: My Frenchman.
Woodbine: Saturday: Selene. Sunday: Marine, Queenston.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Graduate Series Trot and Pace, Reynolds Colt and Filly Trot.
Pocono: Today: PA All-Stars Trot. Sunday: PA All-Stars Pace.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $97,318.
Charles Town: Pick 5, $23,277.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $98,144.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $143,471.
Lone Star: Pick 6 jackpot, $37,165.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $150,062; pick 6 jackpot, $10,946.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $98,202.
Prairie Meadows: Jackpot pick 5, $415,393; super high 5, $69,246.
Woodbine: Jackpot super high 5, $67,851; jackpot pick 6, $58,797.
Standardbreds
Plainridge: Super high 5, $20,380.
Running Aces: Jackpot pick 5, $28,939.