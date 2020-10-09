In a couple of days, the four-round trek begins at Iowa Greyhound Park.
The first round of the Iowa Breeders’ Cup begins Sunday afternoon, with 104 entries.
There has been an adjustment in the qualifying schedule. The second round will take place Thursday, Oct. 15.
Following rounds will be Thursday, Oct. 22, and Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Follow the standings HERE.
The final and consolation races are Sunday, Nov. 1. The purse is $229,000, with $91,600 to the winner. The consolation winner earns $3,000 of the $7,500 purse.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $1,207.
Twin super: $8,898.
IGP schoolers
Granger Ghost, of Copper Kettle Kennel, posted the fastest time Thursday, 31.06.
NOTE
Prairie Meadows ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Tonight: King vs. Queen Challenge.
Wheeling: Today: Mountaineer Classic second round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Champagne, Flower Bowl, Frizette, Gold Cup, Sands Point. Sunday: Futurity, Matron. Monday: Hill Prince, Knickerbocker.
Charles Town: Saturday: Breeders’ Classic card, with West Virginia, Cavada, Distaff, WVTBA, Division of Tourism, Lottery, Nutrition, Memorial and Dash for Cash.
Keeneland: Today: Franklin County. Saturday: Hagyard, Queen Elizabeth.
Laurel Park: Today: Jamestown, Punch Line, Tyson Gilpin, Bert Allen, Brookemeade.
Santa Anita: Saturday: California Distaff. Sunday: California Flag. Monday: Anoakia.
Woodbine: Saturday: Cup & Saucer. Sunday: Durham Cup.
Standardbreds
Northfield Park: Saturday: Ohio Fair.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $11,718.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $386,694.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,932.
Gulfstream Park West: Pick 6 jackpot, $41,756.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6 jackpot, $11,487.
Keeneland: Super high 5, $12,101.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $37,129.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $243,835.
Woodbine: Super high 5 jackpot, $184,926; pick 6 jackpot, $166,394.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $46,983.