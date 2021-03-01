The Iowa Greyhound Park simulcast lineup will look a little different this week.

Several tracks will join the wagering lineup.

Thoroughbreds

Mahoning Valley: 11:45 a.m. Monday-Wednesday; 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

Parx: 11:25 a.m. Monday-Wednesday.

Turf Paradise: 1:55 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Standardbreds

Pocono Downs: 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Saturdays; 4 p.m. Sunday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Busher Invitational, Gotham, Heavenly Prize, Tom Fool Handicap. Sunday: Biogio’s Rose.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Lacombe, Red Camelia.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Hutcheson, Captiva Island, Any Limit.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Honeybee.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Handicap, San Carlos, San Felipe, Frank Kilroe, China Doll. Sunday: Santa Ysabel.

Tampa Bay: Saturday: Lambholm, Challenger, Columbia, Florida Oaks, Hillsborough.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $65,332.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $61,262; super high 5, $10,146.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $580,060.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $45,742.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $88,537.

