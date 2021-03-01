The Iowa Greyhound Park simulcast lineup will look a little different this week.
Several tracks will join the wagering lineup.
Thoroughbreds
Mahoning Valley: 11:45 a.m. Monday-Wednesday; 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
Parx: 11:25 a.m. Monday-Wednesday.
Turf Paradise: 1:55 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Standardbreds
Pocono Downs: 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Saturdays; 4 p.m. Sunday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Busher Invitational, Gotham, Heavenly Prize, Tom Fool Handicap. Sunday: Biogio’s Rose.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Lacombe, Red Camelia.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Hutcheson, Captiva Island, Any Limit.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Honeybee.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Handicap, San Carlos, San Felipe, Frank Kilroe, China Doll. Sunday: Santa Ysabel.
Tampa Bay: Saturday: Lambholm, Challenger, Columbia, Florida Oaks, Hillsborough.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $65,332.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $61,262; super high 5, $10,146.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $580,060.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $45,742.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $88,537.