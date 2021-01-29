The Kentucky Derby isn’t until May, but the pace of the qualifying races picks up.
There are two races Saturday.
Gulfstream will host the Holy Bull. The Grade 3 will take place over 1 1/16th miles. According to the Kentucky Derby website, the race has provided 41 Derby starters from 1991-2018.
Then, the trail heads west to Santa Anita with the Robert Lewis.
It also is 1 1/16th miles. From 1980 to 2019, 46 Derby starters have come from the race, according to the Derby website.
Points in both are 10-4-2-1.
Follow the standings HERE.
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Tobaggan. Sunday: Jimmy Winkfield.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Holy Bull, Swale, Kitten’s Joy, Sweetest Chant, Forward Gal.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Martha Washington, American Beauty.
Sam Houston: Saturday: My Dandy, Darby’s Daughter. Sunday: Houston Ladies Classic, John Connally Turf, Texas Turf Mile, Pulse Power Turf Sprint, Jersey Lilly Turf, Stonerside Sprint.
Santa Anita: Saturday: San Pasqual, San Marcos, Robert Lewis. Sunday: Baffle.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $57,534.
Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,716.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $72,353.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,725.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $10,956.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $710,207
Standardbreds
Northfield: Pick 6, $12,471.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $24,847.