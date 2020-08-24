The betting favorites had a successful first round in Iowa Greyhound Park’s Dubuque Course Classic.
Rasta, It’s My Life and XK Want It picked up 20 points each for their wins.
Big Joe Stoefen, the third favorite, also won.
Highlights:
Race 4: Rasta, of Copper Kettle Kennel, broke well from the 8 box to pick up his seventh win of the season. Time: 39.91.
Race 6: It’s My Life, of T and T Kennel, turned on the jets in the back stretch for his 11th win. Time: 40.38.
Race 10: Big Joe Stoefen, of Copper Kettle Kennel, broke strong, then pulled away for the win. Time: 40.14.
Race 12: XK Want It, of Xtrem Hess Racing, rallied late for her ninth win. Time: 40.31.
The second round is Thursday evening. The top 16 in points advance to the third round.
Thursday program will be available Tuesday afternoon.
Follow the standings HERE.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $227.
Twin super: $5,759.
IGP schoolers
Hokksund, of Jackson Greyhounds, posted the fastest time Sunday, 31.83.
NOTES
CTW Crossfire won the Razorback Classic at Southland.
Evangeline ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Tonight: Futurity sixth round. Saturday: Derby final and Futurity final.
Thoroughbreds
Del Mar: Friday: Tranquility Lake. Saturday: Pat O’Brien. Sunday: Generous Portion.
Evangeline: Saturday: Young Futurity for colts, geldings and fillies.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Florida Sire, Proud Man, Sharp Susan.
Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Governor’s, Indiana First Lady.
Monmouth: Saturday: Eatontown. Sunday Charless Hesse, New Jersey Breeders’ Handicap, Eleven North Handicap.
Prairie Meadows: Saturday: Hawkeyes, Cyclones.
Saratoga: Wednesday: Mahony. Thursday: Smart N Fancy, Times Square. Friday: Lake George. Saturday: Amsterdam, Forego, Saranac, Sword Dancer. Sunday: Shuvee.
Woodbine: Saturday: Ontario Colleen. Sunday: Mushkoka, Simcoe, Algoma, Elgin.
Standardbreds
Saratoga: Tuesday: Excelsior series.
Woodbine: Saturday: North America Cup, Armbro, Fan Hanover, Roses are Red.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $13,045.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $111,750.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,171; pick 6, $89,465.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $284,000.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $191,538; super high 5 jackpot, $107,086.
Woodbine: Pick 6 jackpot, $77,036; jackpot high 5, $55,539.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $381,378.