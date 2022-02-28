Weekly update BY GARY DURA Feb 28, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Check out the upcoming stakes and carryovers.NOTEDelta Downs ends its meet Saturday.STAKESAqueduct: Saturday: Busher Invitational, Gotham, Heavenly Prize, Tom Fool. Sunday: Biogio’s Rose.Fair Grounds: Tuesday: Mardi Gras. Saturday: Black Gold, Edward Johnston, Red Camelia.Gulfstream: Saturday: Canadian Turf, Davona Dale, Fountain of Youth, Herecomesthebride, Honey Fox, Mac Diarmida, Palm Beach, The Very One, Gulfstream Mile.Delta Downs: Friday: Owner Appreciation Distaff. Saturday: Owner Appreciation Cup.Oaklawn: Saturday: Downthedustyroad, Nodouble.Santa Anita: Saturday: Beholder Mile, Buena Vista, Kilroe Mile, San Carlos, San Felipe, Santa Anita. Sunday: China Doll, Santa Ysabel.Turf Paradise: Friday: Cactus Flower, Cactus Wren.Turfway: Saturday: Cincinnati Trophy, John Battaglia.StandardbredsWoodbine: Thursday: Ontario Girls. Friday: Ontario Boys.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Pick 6, $52,580.Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $32,776.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $124,189.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $45,967.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $380,262.Sam Houston: Pick 6, $12,647.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $119,211.Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $23,081.Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,506.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $228,095. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Recommended for you Trending Today Dubuque County man arrested for 3rd OWI Love that Lasts: Key West couple met as friends, now married over 6 decades Dubuque County man receives lifetime achievement award from Boy Scouts Biz Buzz Monday: Sisters open crystal, gift store in Elkader New Vienna business owner might leave over dispute with city