NOTE

Delta Downs ends its meet Saturday.

STAKES

Aqueduct: Saturday: Busher Invitational, Gotham, Heavenly Prize, Tom Fool. Sunday: Biogio’s Rose.

Fair Grounds: Tuesday: Mardi Gras. Saturday: Black Gold, Edward Johnston, Red Camelia.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Canadian Turf, Davona Dale, Fountain of Youth, Herecomesthebride, Honey Fox, Mac Diarmida, Palm Beach, The Very One, Gulfstream Mile.

Delta Downs: Friday: Owner Appreciation Distaff. Saturday: Owner Appreciation Cup.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Downthedustyroad, Nodouble.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Beholder Mile, Buena Vista, Kilroe Mile, San Carlos, San Felipe, Santa Anita. Sunday: China Doll, Santa Ysabel.

Turf Paradise: Friday: Cactus Flower, Cactus Wren.

Turfway: Saturday: Cincinnati Trophy, John Battaglia.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Thursday: Ontario Girls. Friday: Ontario Boys.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6, $52,580.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $32,776.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $124,189.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $45,967.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $380,262.

Sam Houston: Pick 6, $12,647.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $119,211.

Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $23,081.

Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,506.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $228,095.

