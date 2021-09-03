Cheer For Me’s early speed was a bit too much for Rasta’s close in Wednesday’s third round of Dubuque Classic qualifiers at Iowa Greyhound Park.
Cheer For Me held off the hard-charging Rasta, as the pair tied atop the standings with two wins and a place.
Defending champion Rasta had a six-race winning streak in Dubuque Classic races.
Finalists, with qualifying points
- Rasta, Copper Kettle Kennel, 52.
- Cheer For Me, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, 52.
- Cuspof Greatness, Plum Creek Kennel-Oxbow Trow, 44.
- Superior Tuvia, Superior Kennel, 40.
- Eager Erlene, Copper Kettle Kennel, 33.
- O Ya Jewel, Superior Kennel, 30.
- Dutch McGruff, Copper Kettle Kennel, 26.
- XT’s Wild Turkey, Xtrem Hess Racing, 23.
Post time is 1 p.m. The feature is race 12.
The purse is $30,000, with a breakdown of $12,000, $6,000, $3,000, $2,400, $2,100, $1,800, $1,500 and $1,200.
Click HERE for the standings.
Way too early final prediction
If Rasta avoids an inside box draw, he has a good chance to close for the victory. He will need to run down Cheer For Me, though. Superior Tuvia and Cuspof Greatness will battle for the top spots on the board. Long shot play: Eager Erlene.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $380.
Twin super: $4,444.
IGP schoolers best time
BGR Jaded, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 31.91.
NOTES
Del Mar ends its meet Monday.
Ellis Park ends its meet Saturday.
Kentucky Downs opens its meet Sunday.
Saratoga ends its meet Monday.
Meadowlands resumes tonight.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Saturday: Festival of Stakes Group A first round.
Thoroughbreds
Del Mar: Today: Generous Portion. Saturday: Derby, Mabee, I’m Smokin’. Sunday: Debutante, Juvenile Fillies Turf. Monday: Juvenile Turf, Futurity.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Miss Gracie. Monday: Bear’s Den.
Kentucky Downs: Sunday: Dueling Grounds, Oaks. Monday: Juvenile Fillies, Juvenile Mile, Mint Million.
Monmouth: Saturday: Red Bank. Sunday: Sapling. Monday: Sorority.
Parx: Monday: Roamin Rachel, President’s Cup.
Saratoga: Today: Lucky Coin. Saturday: Flower Bowl, Gold Cup, Prioress, Saranac. Sunday: Spinaway. Monday: Bernard Baruch, Hopeful.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Sunday: Ohio Super Night.
Pocono: Saturday: PASS championship, consolation.
Woodbine: Saturday: Pacing Derby, Maple Leaf, Roses are Red.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Wheeling Island: Twin tri, $11,132.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $268,050.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $351,686.
Ellis Park: Pick 5, $22,699.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $289,210.
Indiana Grand: Pick 6, $47,553.
Louisiana Downs: Pick 5 jackpot, $11,817; pick 6 jackpot, $23,585.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $84,480.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $46,905.
Prairie Meadows: Jackpot super high 5, $221,135; pick 5 jackpot, $20,153.
Thistledown: Pick 6 jackpot, $46,612.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $189,397; pick 6 jackpot, $20,425.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $214,409.