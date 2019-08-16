With the deck project nearing completion, it’s time to enjoy a few stakes races this weekend.
Topping the list is Iowa Greyhound Park’s Dubuque Course Classic. The first round is Saturday.
Koukele stands out as the top entrant. He’s from Jackson Greyhounds Kennel and he’s won four in a row. He’s also the kennel’s only entry.
Check out some of the other top entrants: Revin Devon, Superior Tack, Superior Tora, Superior Tailor,
Joes Johnny Cash, Joesrifleman, Jennifer Grey, Eight Pack Abs and American Gas. Fourteen are in Grade A.
Kennel breakdown:
Stidham & Brindle: 8.
Xtrem Hess Racing: 5.
Copper Kettle: 5.
Superior: 4.
Boeckenstedt, Clayton Black, T and T and Plum Creek Oxbow Trow combine for the rest.
Post time is 5:30 p.m. The stakes races are 6, 10, 12 and 14.
You can follow the standings HERE.
Weaver Memorial
Derby Lane will host the final Saturday night.
I like LK’s Crush N It, Deco Colt Gun and LK’s Santorini – and they probably will be betting favorites.
Flamenco Dancer and Amazing Glavine will be part of the exotic wagers.
It will be race 10. Post time is 6:30 p.m.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $74.
Twin super: $3,036.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
SH Ishikawa posted the fastest time Thursday with a 31.09.
NOTES
Prairie Meadows opens its quarter horse meet Saturday. It also will have thoroughbred racing on Mondays and Tuesdays from Aug. 19 to Sept. 10.
Laurel ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Palm Beach: Saturday: Puppy Stakes second round.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Saturday: Robert Leavitt.
Del Mar: Friday: CTT and TOC. Saturday: Pacific Classic, Oaks, Handicap, Torrey Pines. Sunday: Mile.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Star De Naskra, Miss Disco, Find, All Brandy.
Monmouth: Saturday: Oaks. Sunday: Derby.
Saratoga: Today: Skidmore. Saturday: Lake Placid, Smart N Fancy. Sunday: Summer Colony.
Woodbine: Saturday: Breeders’ Stakes, Catch a Glimpse. Sunday: Soaring Free.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Tri super, $11,007.
Orange Park: Tri super, $15,966.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Pick 6 jackpot, $88,266; super high 5 jackpot, $91,935.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $15,739.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $617,738.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $36,263.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $182,329.
Penn National: Super high 5 jackpot, $16,236.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $161,197.
Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $293,678.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $201,112.
Standardbreds
Hawthorne: Jackpot high 5, $13,629.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $45,457.