It will be a tough battle for the entrants in Iowa Greyhound Park’s King and Queen stakes.
Most of the 48 dogs are in Grade A. The final four qualifiers from each bracket will have earned a spot in the championship race.
Kings
The entire field is Grade A, including Killer Tolstoy, Js Drews Money, Ericthedogman and Rafe Up Theriver.
Queens
Fourteen are Grade A and 10 are Grade B. A few top entrants are JD Revelation, Super C Jazzy, Jill St. John and J’s Poetrynmotion.
For all the entrants and to follow the standings, click HERE.
The first round is Thursday evening. JD Revelation won last year, extending the queens’ edge to 18-16.
IGP carryovers
Twin tri: $1,630.
Twin super: $1,402.
IGP schooler watch
Rasta, of Copper Kettle kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 32.09.
NOTES
Southland reopens Wednesday.
Indiana Grand joins the lineup Wednesday.
Saratoga resumes Thursday.
Santa Anita ends it meet Sunday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Thursday: Critical Eye. Friday: Sir Cat. Saturday: Acorn, Belmont, Jaipur, Pennine Ridge, Wonder Again, Woody Stephens. Sunday: Lady Shipman.
Canterbury: Wednesday: Lakes, Lady Slipper.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Audubon, Wise Dan.
Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Sagamore, Swifty.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Dream of Summer, Wilshire, Snow Chief. Sunday: San Juan Capistrano, Melair, American, Siren Lure.
Woodbine: Saturday: Jacques Cartier. Sunday: Whimsical.
CARRYOVERS
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $10,971.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $122,787.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $111,661.
Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $95,296.
Laurel Park: Super high 5, $13,742.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $27,662.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $924,314.
Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $36,579.
Woodbine: Pick 6, $28,368.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $50,358; late jackpot high 5, $59,763.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $40,748.