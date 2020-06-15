CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

American sentenced to 16 years in Russia on spying charges

Teen injured in ATV rollover in Lafayette County

No new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, but ones in Crawford, Lafayette counties

Free COVID-19 testing to be held in Platteville

Dubuque center will aim to transform lives through lifestyle

Lasting effects: Pandemic prompts educators to integrate technology into learning

Cascade pool to open Saturday, with some restrictions

Felon carrying pistol in Grant County bar sentenced to probation

TH wants to talk with workers impacted by pandemic

Ask the TH: Questions about tree removal in Dubuque, U.S. 52 project

Ask Amy: Boyfriend sees jealousy as dare to cheat

Better late than never: Iowa high schools open truncated seasons today

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Defusing COVID-19 high anxiety

Television Q&A

New albums

Reeder: Comprehensive police reform necessary

Page: Our Civil War never ends; it’s not even intermission

Letter: White Americans must recognize impact of oppression

Letter: Flag's colors tells our nation's story

YOUR HOROSCOPE: June 15

Colombia's Medellin emerges as surprise COVID-19 pioneer

In Zimbabwe, people with albinism struggle against prejudice

US base namesakes include slaveholders, failed generals

Trump rally called ‘dangerous move’ in age of coronavirus

Japan, New Zealand march to mourn George Floyd, seek change

Russia's low virus death toll still raises questions in West

Yankee go home: What does moving troops out of Germany mean?

Accuracy still unknown for many coronavirus tests rushed out

Amid pandemic, scores of U.S. Catholic schools face closure

Auto racing: Simpson takes Lucas Oil event at Maquoketa

Playing for free, salary drop, 2022 lockout possible for MLB

Illinois news in brief

Chicago group seeks detained immigrants' release in pandemic

News in brief

Car slams into Dodge County home, man dies

Iowa Legislature ends session shortened by coronavirus

Births

Dean's lists: NICC, Ohio, UW-La Crosse

Sports in brief: Briscoe holds off Gragson in Xfinity

PGA Tour: Berger takes playoff