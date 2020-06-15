It will be a tough battle for the entrants in Iowa Greyhound Park’s King and Queen stakes.

Most of the 48 dogs are in Grade A. The final four qualifiers from each bracket will have earned a spot in the championship race.

Kings

The entire field is Grade A, including Killer Tolstoy, Js Drews Money, Ericthedogman and Rafe Up Theriver.

Queens

Fourteen are Grade A and 10 are Grade B. A few top entrants are JD Revelation, Super C Jazzy, Jill St. John and J’s Poetrynmotion.

For all the entrants and to follow the standings, click HERE

The first round is Thursday evening. JD Revelation won last year, extending the queens’ edge to 18-16.

IGP carryovers

Twin tri: $1,630.

Twin super: $1,402.

IGP schooler watch

Rasta, of Copper Kettle kennel, posted the fastest time Sunday, 32.09.

NOTES

Southland reopens Wednesday.

Indiana Grand joins the lineup Wednesday.

Saratoga resumes Thursday.

Santa Anita ends it meet Sunday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Thursday: Critical Eye. Friday: Sir Cat. Saturday: Acorn, Belmont, Jaipur, Pennine Ridge, Wonder Again, Woody Stephens. Sunday: Lady Shipman.

Canterbury: Wednesday: Lakes, Lady Slipper.

Churchill Downs: Saturday: Audubon, Wise Dan.

Indiana Grand: Wednesday: Sagamore, Swifty.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Dream of Summer, Wilshire, Snow Chief. Sunday: San Juan Capistrano, Melair, American, Siren Lure.

Woodbine: Saturday: Jacques Cartier. Sunday: Whimsical.

CARRYOVERS

Greyhounds

Orange Park: Tri super, $10,971.

Thoroughbreds

Belmont: Pick 6 jackpot, $122,787.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $111,661.

Churchill Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $95,296.

Laurel Park: Super high 5, $13,742.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $27,662.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $924,314.

Tampa Bay: Pick 6 jackpot, $36,579.

Woodbine: Pick 6, $28,368.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Early jackpot high 5, $50,358; late jackpot high 5, $59,763.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $40,748.