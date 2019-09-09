I was hoping to highlight the field in the upcoming Future Star stakes at Iowa Greyhound Park.
However, some of the potential entrants ran in Sunday’s card. Officials need to see if there are problems with the entrants before finishing the list.
So, as the week progresses, check out the entrants HERE.
The first round is Thursday. The second round is Wednesday, Sept. 18. The top 24 advance to the Sunday, Sept. 22, third round.
The final is Saturday, Sept. 28.
The purse is $30,000, with $12,000 to the winner.
Superior Watson won last year.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $175.
Twin super: $4,389.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
Awol Axy Rose posted the fastest time Sunday with a 31.57.
NOTES
Imark Tequila won the Puppy Stakes at Palm Beach.
Prairie Meadows ends its thoroughbred meet Tuesday.
Churchill Downs opens its meet Friday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Friday: Group B first round. Saturday: Group A second round. Sunday: Group C first round.
Thoroughbreds
Belmont: Saturday: Pebbles.
Churchill Downs: Saturday: Iroquois, Locust Grove, Pocahontas, Open Mind.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Miss Gracie.
Monmouth: Saturday: Joey P. Sunday: Good Magic.
Woodbine: Saturday: Mile, Northern Dancer, Canadian, Bold Venture. Sunday: Natalma, Summer, Woodbine Cares, Ontario.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Saturday: Peaceful Way, William Wellwood.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $11,198.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $165,501; pick 5, $10,962.
Belmont: Pick 6, $72,943.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $1,262,470.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $18,407.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $161,197 (thoroughbreds).
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $38,825.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $71,355.