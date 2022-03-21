One point of interest when I bet on races is checking out the betting pools.
When they continue to increase, it makes me wonder about working up a wager (or two).
Southland Greyhound Park has a way to skip right to the wagering decision.
It offers minimum guarantee for three of its offerings.
It is $1,000 for the pick 4s (races 2-5 and 7-10), $5,000 for the pick 6 (races 5-10) and $10,000 for the tri super (races 6 and 8).
Keep these in mind as you handicap the races.
NOTE
Hoosier Park opens its meet Friday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Aqueduct: Saturday: Belle Gallantey, Caixa Eletronica, Dads Caps, Kelly Kip, More to Tell, Peeping Tom, Sis City, Stud Muffin, Videogenic, Xtra Heat. Sunday: East View.
Fair Grounds: Saturday: Costa Rising, Crescent City Derby, Crescent City Oaks, Muniz Memorial Classic, New Orleans Classic, Tom Benson, Oaks, Louisiana Derby. Sunday: Page Cortez, Shantel Lanerie, Star Guitar.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Melody of Colors, Texas Glitter.
Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Southern Park.
Oaklawn: Saturday: Purple Martin.
Sam Houston: Saturday: Bara Lass, Groovy, Richard King Turf, San Jacinto Turf, Spirit of Texas, Star of Texas, Yellow Rose.
Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Ana.
Tampa Bay Downs: Sunday: Equistaff, Turf Classic, Sprint, Ocala Breeders’ Sales, Distaff Turf, Sophomore Fillies.
Turf Paradise: Friday: Arizona Stallion.
Turfway: Saturday: Serena’s Song.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $107,960.
Gulfstream Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $184,548.
Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $41,254.
Sam Houston: Super high 5, $32,650.
Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,952; super high 5, $10,163.