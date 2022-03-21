One point of interest when I bet on races is checking out the betting pools.

When they continue to increase, it makes me wonder about working up a wager (or two).

Southland Greyhound Park has a way to skip right to the wagering decision.

It offers minimum guarantee for three of its offerings.

It is $1,000 for the pick 4s (races 2-5 and 7-10), $5,000 for the pick 6 (races 5-10) and $10,000 for the tri super (races 6 and 8).

Keep these in mind as you handicap the races.

NOTE

Hoosier Park opens its meet Friday.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Belle Gallantey, Caixa Eletronica, Dads Caps, Kelly Kip, More to Tell, Peeping Tom, Sis City, Stud Muffin, Videogenic, Xtra Heat. Sunday: East View.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Costa Rising, Crescent City Derby, Crescent City Oaks, Muniz Memorial Classic, New Orleans Classic, Tom Benson, Oaks, Louisiana Derby. Sunday: Page Cortez, Shantel Lanerie, Star Guitar.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Melody of Colors, Texas Glitter.

Mahoning Valley: Saturday: Southern Park.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Purple Martin.

Sam Houston: Saturday: Bara Lass, Groovy, Richard King Turf, San Jacinto Turf, Spirit of Texas, Star of Texas, Yellow Rose.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Santa Ana.

Tampa Bay Downs: Sunday: Equistaff, Turf Classic, Sprint, Ocala Breeders’ Sales, Distaff Turf, Sophomore Fillies.

Turf Paradise: Friday: Arizona Stallion.

Turfway: Saturday: Serena’s Song.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $107,960.

Gulfstream Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $184,548.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $41,254.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $32,650.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $28,952; super high 5, $10,163.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $46,612.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $417,791.

Tags

Recommended for you